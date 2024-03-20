Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

They say it every year, but this truly could wind up being the most dramatic ending of The Bachelor ever. Season 28 is coming to a close, with Joey Graziadei making his choice between two women in the upcoming finale.

Joey’s journey to find love has captured our hearts, and we’re all wondering who’ll get his final rose. Ahead of The Bachelor Season 28 finale, here’s a look at everything we know so far.

When Does The Bachelor Finale Air?

The Bachelor Season 28 finale will air on Monday, March 25, at 8/7c on ABC. The finale will be three hours long and include the After the Final Rose special.

Who Are Joey’s Final Two?

Joey’s final two women are Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. Kelsey’s “we need to talk” note that she left Joey in Tulum sent him into a tailspin. Before he met up with Kelsey, Joey feared the worst.

Thankfully, Kelsey’s note wasn’t as dramatic as The Bachelor editing made it out to be: “I just want to tell you how much I miss you when you aren’t there,” she told Joey.

During the penultimate episode of Season 28, Joey sent home ICU nurse Rachel Nance after the fantasy suites and gave roses to Kelsey and Daisy. Joey and Rachel came face-to-face for the first time since that heartbreaking moment in Tulum on The Women Tell All.

“As emotional as that was and as sad as it was, I still think it was such a beautiful moment between the two of us,” Rachel said about the breakup. “You can see how much love there was between the two of us.”

Rachel also broke down in tears as she opened up about the “hateful messages” and “racist comments” she received since her hometown date. Joey and host Jesse Palmer defended Rachel. “We love your strong opinions. But I think it’s so important that we uplift these women,” Jesse told Bachelor Nation.

Who Will Be the Next Bachelorette?

ABC has not announced who the star of The Bachelorette Season 21 will be. That reveal could be made during the After the Final Rose special.

Joey’s runner-up will have a good chance of becoming the next Bachelorette, but breakout star Maria Georgas has become a strong contender. Fans have also rallied behind Rachel, Jenn Tran, and Lexi Young.

Is There a Finale Trailer?

At the end of The Women Tell All, ABC aired a new trailer for The Bachelor Season 28 finale. Usually, the Bachelor watches the trailer with The Women Tell All audience. However, Jesse sent Joey out of the room before the sneak peek premiered because the experience was too “heartwrenching” for Joey to relive.

In the preview, Joey says he can “see a future” with both Kelsey and Daisy, but he remains worried about rejection. He admits he’s “nervous” about it “all working out.” On the beach in Tulum, Joey can be seen crying. After what looks like an emotional moment, he walks away from the beach and gets into the car alone. “I didn’t expect it to go that way,” Joey says through tears.

