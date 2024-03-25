Ahead of All American‘s spring return, the cast had double the reason to celebrate. Not only is the hit The CW sports drama ringing in its half-dozenth season, but it’ll also air its 100th episode this season.

The cast came together for a glamorous celebration on Saturday, March 23, with actors Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Jalyn Hall, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, and Chelsea Tavares all dressed to the nines to usher in the major milestone.

While at the event, several of the stars reflected on their hopes for their characters’ future as the show returns, beginning April 1, with a new school year.

“I hope that we get to see Coop’s passion to be a lawyer fully flushed out. I think she deserves a shot at being great and seeing this through,” Bre-Z said.

Meanwhile, Ezra added, “I hope Spencer realizes his dreams this season. I hope he becomes the man he’s been trying to become this whole time.” As promotions for the new season indicate, this season will mark the first that Spencer — along with Jordan (Behling) — can enter the NFL draft, which will put him at the center of the media’s spotlight.

Check out more photos from the splashy event below.

All American, Season 6, April 1, 8/7c, The CW