‘All American’ Cast Celebrates 100 Episodes, Shares Hopes for the Future (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Jalyn Hall, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Chelsea Tavares from 'All American'
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

All American

 More

Ahead of All American‘s spring return, the cast had double the reason to celebrate. Not only is the hit The CW sports drama ringing in its half-dozenth season, but it’ll also air its 100th episode this season.

The cast came together for a glamorous celebration on Saturday, March 23, with actors Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Jalyn Hall, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, and Chelsea Tavares all dressed to the nines to usher in the major milestone.

While at the event, several of the stars reflected on their hopes for their characters’ future as the show returns, beginning April 1, with a new school year.

“I hope that we get to see Coop’s passion to be a lawyer fully flushed out. I think she deserves a shot at being great and seeing this through,” Bre-Z said.

Meanwhile, Ezra added, “I hope Spencer realizes his dreams this season. I hope he becomes the man he’s been trying to become this whole time.” As promotions for the new season indicate, this season will mark the first that Spencer — along with Jordan (Behling) — can enter the NFL draft, which will put him at the center of the media’s spotlight.

Check out more photos from the splashy event below.

All American, Season 6, April 1, 8/7c, The CW

Bre-Z attends “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Bre-Z struck a pose for photographer

Michael Evans Behling attends “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024.
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Michael Evans Behling was all smiles at the evening event

Michael Evans Behling, Monet Mazur, and Taye Diggs, attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Michael Evans Behling, Monet Mazur, and Taye Diggs shared the spotlight for this snap

Monet Mazur and Samantha Logan attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Monet Mazur and Samantha Logan were arm in arm.

Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024.
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers donned matching black jackets for the swanky celebration.

Christian James attends “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Christian James shared his winnin smile with the cameras.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Dr. Jon Carroll attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Dr. Jon Carroll stood shoulder to shoulder with grins at the photo line

Miya Horcher and Madalyn Morcher attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Miya Horcher and Madalyn Morcher matched in their spring-ready paste sundresses.

Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman & CEO attends “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Channing Dungey was also on hand for the milestone evening.

Jamel King and Candace Stewart attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Jamel King and Candace Stewart were grinning ear to ear.

Michael Evans Behling, Monet Mazur, and Taye Diggs attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Michael Evans Behling, Monet Mazur, and Taye Diggs snapped a selfie in this candid event pic.

Bre-Z and Chelsea Tavares attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Bre-Z and Chelsea Tavares shared a warm embrace while entering the even

Robbie Rogers, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, Channingn Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman & CEO attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Robbie Rogers, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and  Channing Dungey enjoyed some time together at the party.

Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Bre-Z, and Samantha Logan cut the cake at “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Bre-Z, and Samantha Logan cut the cake

Chelsea Tavares eats a piece of cake at “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Chelsea Tavares had the first bite of cake as her co-stars cheered her on.

Bre-Z and Chelsea Tavares cut the cake at “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Todd Williamson/WBTVG
Todd Williamson/WBTVG

Bre-Z wielded the cake knife

Kareem Grimes and Nkechi Okoro Carroll attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/WBTVG
Jordan Strauss/WBTVG

Kareem Grimes and Nkechi Okoro Carroll shared a quick hug on the photo line.

Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll speak at “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/WBTVG
Jordan Strauss/WBTVG

Greg Berlanti made a speech at the party.

Daniel Ezra and Nkechi Okoro Carroll attend “All American” 100th Episode and Season 6 Premiere Celebration Hosted by Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, California, USA - March 23, 2024. Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/WBTVG
Jordan Strauss/WBTVG

Daniel Ezra and Nkechi Okoro Carroll were both beaming.

