And then there were two. After weeks of international travel, cryptic notes, and chaotic drama, The Bachelor Season 28 is down to Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. Joey Graziadei will make his final choice during the March 25 finale event.

The 25-year-old has slowly but surely won the hearts of Bachelor Nation throughout the season. Her off-the-charts chemistry with Joey and their close bond have been highlights of Season 28.

Even though Joey’s season is coming to an end (and regardless of what happens in the finale) Bachelor Nation fans aren’t going to forget about Kelsey anytime soon. From the loss of her mom to how she handles the hate, here’s everything you need to know about Kelsey.

What does Kelsey Anderson do for a living?

Kelsey is a junior project manager based out of New Orleans, according to her ABC bio. She works for Landmark Consulting, per her LinkedIn. She graduated from Saint Leo University.

Where is Kelsey from?

Kelsey currently lives in New Orleans, but she spent much of her childhood in Germany because her parents were both in the military.

“My mom and dad, they met in the military,” Kelsey told Joey on The Bachelor. “They were both military police officers. My mom, she was Soldier of the Year multiple times. And then, whenever I was born she got out of the Army.”

What happened to Kelsey’s mom?

During her first one-on-one date with Joey, Kelsey opened up about the devastating loss of her mom. She revealed that her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer “about 10 years ago.” The cancer eventually metastasized to her bones, and doctors gave her mom six months to live.

“After that, it was just very aggressive. After I think about two months, she passed away,” a tearful Kelsey said. Her mom died in 2018.

Kelsey noted that whenever she sees butterflies, she feels like it’s a sign from her mom. Just before coming on The Bachelor, Kelsey saw butterflies in the middle of New Orleans and felt reassured by her decision to join the show.

Kelsey always calls out her critics

Throughout Season 28, Kelsey has been subjected to cruel comments online. She has shaken off the negativity by confronting it head-on. When commenters claimed Kelsey’s teeth were yellow, she responded on TikTok.

“That’s all yall got?” she captioned her video, which featured her lip-syncing that she was going to “block” her haters. Another user wrote that Kelsey’s were “yelloe [sic] and bucks.” Kelsey responded and trolled the hater. Instead of reading the original comment, Kelsey acted like it said, “Kelsey, you are the most stunning woman I’ve ever seen in my life. How do you get that badonky donk so bodacious? Oh my gosh, guys, I’m literally going to come out with my workout soon.”