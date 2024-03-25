Amanda Bynes returned to social media with a new photo on Friday, March 22, just days after the controversial Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary premiered on Investigation Discovery.

The four-part docuseries shares behind-the-scenes details from the world of children’s television from the late 1990s to the early 2010s, particularly focusing on Nickelodeon and the alleged toxic work environments created by producer Dan Schneider.

Bynes was a former child star who had her own Nickelodeon program, The Amanda Show, created by Schneider. The show ran from 1999 to 2002 and featured teen cast members performing different comedy sketches. Drake Bell and Josh Peck were two of the child actors who appeared in the series.

“At dinner with my bestie,” Bynes captioned her latest Instagram post, which shows her at a restaurant with her friend Liam Poulson. The She’s The Man actress is wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a white beanie hat.

Fans flooded the comment section, many of them wishing Bynes well amid the Quiet On Set drama.

“Just watched “Quiet on the set”, speak your truth in your own time, I know you have plenty of stories to tell,” wrote one commenter.

“As a 90s baby, I stayed ignorantly bliss of what was really going on apparently. I support you and I know millions of people are behind you as well. You’re stronger than you know,” added another.

“Amanda girl I am so sorry,” wrote one fan, while another added, “I genuinely hope you read these comments, Amanda. You are loved, you are cherished, you are important!!”

Another wrote, “I love you Amanda. You advocate for mental health in way you might not even intend to. Seeing you get back on your feet after going through a rough time is really inspiring to those who worry they will lose the way.”

Bynes had a promising career in the early 2000s, starring in the WB sitcom What I Like About You and the hit films What A Girl Wants, Robots, She’s The Man, Hairspray, and Easy A.

But her personal life was marred with struggles, including arrests, substance abuse issues, and battles with mental health. The media’s portrayal of Bynes at this time painted a picture of a “crazy” woman, but the revelations in the Quiet On Set doc have provided a new context for the actress’ problems.

The documentary detailed the alleged emotional and physical abuse child Nickelodeon stars suffered while working for Schneider on shows like Drake & Josh, iCarly, The Amanda Show, and more.

“I think we’re ready to reclaim her time!!! We did it for Britney [Spears], we can do it for Amanda for sure,” one fan added on Instagram.