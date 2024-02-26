‘And Just Like That…’: Sara Ramirez Not Returning as Che for Season 3

And just like that … we’ve seen the last of Che.

Sara Ramírez will not be back as their character, standup comedian Che Diaz, for And Just Like That… Season 3 on Max, according to Variety. Production on the new episodes is slated to begin later in 2024, with a premiere date right now set for 2025.

This isn’t too surprising, given that Ramírez did write “the last character I played” in a post on Instagram in January; speculation began then that they would not be reprising their role as Che on the Max series, a sequel to HBO’s Sex and the City. According to Variety’s sources, “the Che character had reached a natural conclusion,” hence Ramírez’s exit. That is true. Since Che and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) were no longer together at the end of Season 2, there’s no need to address where they stand. Plus, Che could easily be said to have moved permanently to Los Angeles as to avoid questions about where they might be for any events since they also were friends with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), with whom they worked on a podcast in Season 1.

And Just Like That… was renewed in August 2023, just two days before the Season 2 finale (with a cameo from Kim Cattrall) dropped on Max. “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement at the time.

Added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, Max, “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date. … We raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

Season 2 of And Just Like That, in addition to Parker and Nixon, starred Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton, and John Corbett.

Joining King as executive producers are John Melfi, Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell.

And Just Like That…, Season 3, TBA, Max