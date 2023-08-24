[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the And Just Like That… Season 2 finale “The Last Summer Part Two: Entrée.”]

And just like that … Kim Cattrall made her return to the Sex and the City universe with a very quick (just over a minute) appearance in the sequel series.

And Just Like That… began with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha (Cattrall, who did not return with the rest of the core group of characters) not on the best of terms, though they did text in the first season. But now, in the Season 2 finale, Carrie learns that Samantha was actually planning to come to New York, for the big dinner (with a Michelin chef, played by Gary Dourdan) she was holding as she said goodbye to her apartment.

“My flight’s three hours delayed, Carrie,” Samantha says as soon as Carrie answers her phone. “I won’t be able to make it there in time.” That’s when she reveals her plan to surprise Carrie after Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) told her about “the last supper.” And while “the fog finally lifted, the crew maxed out,” Samantha continues. “Oh, I’m f**king furious.”

Carrie isn’t as upset, figuring they’ll just get together the following day, but that’s out, too. “I just left Heathrow,” Samantha explains. “I was flying back on the first flight in the morning.” Yes, she was only planning to be in New York for one night because “it is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects.” In fact, she does just that once Carrie puts her on speaker: “Thank you for everything, you f**king fabulous, fabulous flat.” When Carrie questions her about her British accent, we get a callback to Sex and the City Season 6 with Samantha’s “Who’s Samantha? This is Annabelle Bronstein.”

And just like that, with "ta" from both women, Cattrall's cameo ends.

And Just Like That…, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming Now, Max