9 ‘Sex and the City’ & ‘And Just Like That’ Fashion Fails

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'Sex and the City' and 'And Just Like That…' fashion fails
HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection, HBO, Max

The costume designers of Sex and the City and the follow-up And Just Like That… take big swings, fashion-wise. And occasionally they strike out.

Granted, we like some controversial SATC get-ups. Samantha’s New York Dolls jumpsuit? Oddly, it works for us. Carrie’s Dior tee with the taffeta skirt? We’re all in favor. Her Madonna-styled outfit? Well, she is a material girl.

But the following looks we just can’t abide. Here are our picks for fashion fails from both shows, presented chronologically.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in 'Sex and the City'
HBO

Carrie & Miranda’s picnic garb

Sex and the City’s second season hit us with a one-two punch in “The F*** Buddy” as the ladies meet for a picnic. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) looks like she just left a childhood spent in the Alps, while Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) seems to have decided two head coverings are better than one.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City'
HBO/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Carrie’s hoedown ensemble

Even the Coyote Ugly dancers wouldn’t be caught in what Carrie wore to the Hamptons hoedown in Season 2’s “Twenty-Something Girls vs. Thirty-Something Women.” The snakeskin top, the skirt, the random armband — hey, maybe this was Carrie’s first rodeo.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City'
HBO

Carrie’s tie-dye outfit

It’s a miracle the other diners in Season 3, Episode 15: “Hot Child in the City” could even hear one another, given how loud Carrie’s outfit is. That Chanel top is odd enough, but add the tie-dye pants, the bandana, and the hoop earrings, and we have quirkiness overload.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in 'Sex and the City'
HBO

Samantha’s Chanel scarf

Speaking of luxury-brand misfires, let’s examine a rare misstep from Samantha, seen in Season 5’s “I Love a Charade.” As the Kim Cattrall character hosts a party in the Hamptons, she dons the most ostentatious scarf we’ve ever seen. Hey, can you tell it’s Chanel?

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City'
HBO

Carrie’s crocheted cap

We have to “knit”-pick, but we’re feeling crotchety about the crochet on Carrie’s head in Season 6’s “Catch-38.” In this scene, Carrie has a heart-to-heart with Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov), but we can’t focus on anything other than her mismatched fashion.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in 'Sex and the City'
HBO

Miranda’s towering fur

Sex and the City caught flak for its fur use, and “Catch-38” is one of the worst offenders. Miranda wears a fur hat the approximate size and shape of an osprey nest. She’s lucky woodland critters didn’t take up residence as she made an emergency call to Carrie on her honeymoon.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in 'And Just Like That…'
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Carrie’s glove and gingham combo

And Just Like That… we’re off to the races with the SATC spinoff. In Season 1’s “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” Carrie wears a baggy gingham nightgown… with a babushka-style scarf… with bejeweled sunglasses… with… rubber cleaning globes? (Yes, yes, she was avoiding cigarette stench, but still.)

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw in 'And Just Like That…'
Max

Aidan’s jacket

In Season 2’s “February 14,” Aidan (John Corbett) finally reappears… wearing a cinched, belted, stiff, overly-buttoned jacket. Vulture’s Rachel Handler put it best: “Aidan would never in one billion years buy this jacket or wear this jacket. He wouldn’t even have a paradigm for this jacket.”

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel and Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in 'And Just Like That…'
Max

Carrie’s giant gingham hat

Season 3’s premiere is titled “Outlook Good,” but the outlook is not good for this season’s fashion if this hat is any indication. Carrie looks like she’s being attacked by a hot air balloon — and we have more gingham! — but Parker told Entertainment Weekly she loved the hat. If you do, too, it can be yours for €450 (about $515).

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.

And Just Like That...

Sex and the City (1998)

Cynthia Nixon

John Corbett

Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer on Jeopardy Masters
1
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Ratings Show Huge Drop – Fans Think They Know Why
Wheel of Fortune contestant Pat Ralph solving the Bonus Round puzzle on Thursday, June 6, 2025
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React as Player Nearly Misses $60,000 on ‘Easy’ Puzzle
Lacey Chabert in 'Haul Out the Holly'
3
‘Haul Out the Halloween’ on Hallmark: Lacey Chabert Scares Up a ‘Halloweentown’ Reunion
4
Oliver Stark & Aisha Hinds Reveal When They Broke on ‘9-1-1’ Set
Elodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady
5
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Canceled After 4 Seasons at Fox