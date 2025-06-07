9 ‘Sex and the City’ & ‘And Just Like That’ Fashion Fails
The costume designers of Sex and the City and the follow-up And Just Like That… take big swings, fashion-wise. And occasionally they strike out.
Granted, we like some controversial SATC get-ups. Samantha’s New York Dolls jumpsuit? Oddly, it works for us. Carrie’s Dior tee with the taffeta skirt? We’re all in favor. Her Madonna-styled outfit? Well, she is a material girl.
But the following looks we just can’t abide. Here are our picks for fashion fails from both shows, presented chronologically.
From TV Guide Magazine
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns
The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Ratings Show Huge Drop – Fans Think They Know Why
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React as Player Nearly Misses $60,000 on ‘Easy’ Puzzle
3
‘Haul Out the Halloween’ on Hallmark: Lacey Chabert Scares Up a ‘Halloweentown’ Reunion
4
Oliver Stark & Aisha Hinds Reveal When They Broke on ‘9-1-1’ Set
5
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Canceled After 4 Seasons at Fox