9 ‘Sex and the City’ & ‘And Just Like That’ Fashion Fails

The costume designers of Sex and the City and the follow-up And Just Like That… take big swings, fashion-wise. And occasionally they strike out.

Granted, we like some controversial SATC get-ups. Samantha’s New York Dolls jumpsuit? Oddly, it works for us. Carrie’s Dior tee with the taffeta skirt? We’re all in favor. Her Madonna-styled outfit? Well, she is a material girl.

But the following looks we just can’t abide. Here are our picks for fashion fails from both shows, presented chronologically.