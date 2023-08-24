[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

And Just Like That… may have closed out its second season at Max, but the Sex and the City spinoff is keeping things stylish at all times, whether in the past, present, or future (the show was recently renewed for Season 3).

Sure, Samantha Jones’ (Kim Cattrall) return may have been the talk of Season 2’s finale, but stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Nicole Ari Parker are reflecting on some of their favorite fashions from the latest run along with showrunner Michael Patrick King, in the video above.

For Parker, when it comes to Carrie’s iconic looks, she doesn’t have “a favorite.” Instead, she’s remarking on the process performers go through to become screen-ready. “It’s an amazing experience to do these fittings. They can last anywhere from two to nine hours.”

What makes it so special Parker says is, “some are beloved and some are loathed by an audience. But they’ve all been huge successes to me because they speak to a very specific kind of relationship with fashion that Carrie has.” She describes it as building up “like scar tissue,” it tells a an important story.

One of those forms of scar tissue this season was Carrie’s repurposing of the wedding dress she’d worn for her and Big’s failed wedding in the Sex and the City movie. “It all revolved around the wedding dress,” King says. “I knew that I had to get Carrie in that wedding gown. I thought it would be a beautiful image about showing someone moving on and taking something painful and doing it a new way.”

Meanwhile, Davis says, “I love how Charlotte dresses.” In terms of favorites, she muses on “beautiful” McQueen gowns, specifically a green one she wore in Season 1 of And Just Like That... “It’s fun because Charlotte stays in her classic look, but within that, we can kind of play around and there’s always new designers that work,” Davis shares.

As for Nicole Ari Parker, she can’t get over Lisa’s red Valentino ensemble from the Season 2 premiere. “It was a piece of art,” she exclaims. See what else she and the rest of the team had to say in the full video, above, and stream And Just Like That… Season 2 now on Max.

And Just Like That…, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Max