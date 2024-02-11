All the Ways to Watch Super Bowl 2024

Tonight, what happens in Vegas will certainly not stay in Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS — and, for the first time, Nickelodeon — and stream on Paramount+ and other platforms as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

And in treats for pop culture fans, Usher is performing the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — perhaps with some special guests at his side — and Taylor Swift is expected to show up in the arena to cheer on her Chiefs beau.

Here’s how to watch or stream the big game.

Super Bowl LVIII will air live on CBS.

CBS is airing the 2024 Super Bowl, along with seven hours of pre-game coverage. Here’s the full lineup, with airtimes in ET and details from the network:

11:30 AM: NFL Slimetime — Hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan kick off Super Bowl Sunday with even more Slime, previewing the game with NFL highlights, interviews, and game picks as football fans have never seen them before.

— Hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan kick off Super Bowl Sunday with even more Slime, previewing the game with NFL highlights, interviews, and game picks as football fans have never seen them before. 12 PM: Road to the Super Bowl — This annual, one-hour special will feature the best of nearly 125 players and coaches wired for sound, focusing on the most exciting moments and the best teams on the journey to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

— This annual, one-hour special will feature the best of nearly 125 players and coaches wired for sound, focusing on the most exciting moments and the best teams on the journey to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. 1 PM: You Are Looking Live! The Show That Changed Sports Television Forever — This original special tracks the story of The NFL Today, the groundbreaking studio show that altered the landscape of sports TV, with interviews with the only surviving original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, as well as current TV personalities.

— This original special tracks the story of The NFL Today, the groundbreaking studio show that altered the landscape of sports TV, with interviews with the only surviving original cast members Brent Musburger and Jayne Kennedy, as well as current TV personalities. 2 PM: The NFL Today — Originating live from Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium, with four hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage leading up to kickoff, The NFL Today is anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason, and JJ Watt, and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

— Originating live from Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium, with four hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage leading up to kickoff, The NFL Today is anchored by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason, and JJ Watt, and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. 6 PM: Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show — The kickoff show rounds out CBS’ lead-up to kickoff, featuring the singing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and “America the Beautiful” as well as the coin toss and team introductions.

— The kickoff show rounds out CBS’ lead-up to kickoff, featuring the singing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and “America the Beautiful” as well as the coin toss and team introductions. 6:30 PM: Super Bowl LVIII — CBS Sports presents Super Bowl LVIII live from Allegiant Stadium. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the game, with reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely chiming in alongside rules analyst Gene Steratore. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo call the Network’s SAP coverage in Spanish.

— CBS Sports presents Super Bowl LVIII live from Allegiant Stadium. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the game, with reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely chiming in alongside rules analyst Gene Steratore. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo call the Network’s SAP coverage in Spanish. Following the game: The NFL Today Postgame Show — The NFL Today crew will recap Super Bowl LVIII, and Jim Nantz will present the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the champions.

A family-friendly broadcast will air live on Nickelodeon.

For the first time, Nickelodeon is airing a Super Bowl broadcast, adding virtual reality graphics and Nick characters for a family-friendly version of this year’s game, according to CBS Sports.

“There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans.” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus.

The game will also stream live on Paramount+ and other platforms.

Paramount+ subscribers (in either pricing tier), NFL+ subscribers, and those who sign in to CBS.com or CBS Sports apps will be able to stream Super Bowl LVIII, according to CBS Sports and CBS Essentials. Additionally, Fubo (which offers a seven-day free trial) and Hulu + Live TV will carry CBS’ live Super Bowl LVII feed, CBS Essentials adds.