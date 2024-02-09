12 Times Taylor Swift Cheered on Travis Kelce From the Sidelines Ahead of the Super Bowl (PHOTOS)

Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about being cheered on by an adoring crowd, so it’s no surprise she’s been a model fan for her boyfriend Travis Kelce over the NFL season leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in which his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

While fans speculate about whether or not Swift will make an appearance at the coveted football event as she travels for her Eras Tour in Asia, we can’t help but reflect on her various appearances throughout the season as she watched Kelce from the box in the stands, oftentimes bringing famous friends along for the ride.

And while it isn’t confirmed if Swift will make it to the Super Bowl, she has appeared at 12 other games leading up to the match. Considering the Super Bowl would be her 13th if she attended, we do see that as a promising sign that she’ll show as the singer often refers to the number as being lucky in her life.

Perhaps she’ll want to impart some of that luck on Kelce’s game for a Chiefs victory? Only time will tell. If Swift does appear, we can only imagine who she might bring along with her as the Super Bowl is already a fairly star-studded event.

Scroll for a breakdown of Swift’s NFL appearances this season, and let us know if you think she’ll show up for the big game when it takes place on February 11.

Super Bowl LVIII, Sunday, February 11, 6:30/5:30c, CBS