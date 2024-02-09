12 Times Taylor Swift Cheered on Travis Kelce From the Sidelines Ahead of the Super Bowl (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce during football games
David Eulitt/Getty Images; 2024 Getty Images

Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about being cheered on by an adoring crowd, so it’s no surprise she’s been a model fan for her boyfriend Travis Kelce over the NFL season leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in which his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

While fans speculate about whether or not Swift will make an appearance at the coveted football event as she travels for her Eras Tour in Asia, we can’t help but reflect on her various appearances throughout the season as she watched Kelce from the box in the stands, oftentimes bringing famous friends along for the ride.

And while it isn’t confirmed if Swift will make it to the Super Bowl, she has appeared at 12 other games leading up to the match. Considering the Super Bowl would be her 13th if she attended, we do see that as a promising sign that she’ll show as the singer often refers to the number as being lucky in her life.

Perhaps she’ll want to impart some of that luck on Kelce’s game for a Chiefs victory? Only time will tell. If Swift does appear, we can only imagine who she might bring along with her as the Super Bowl is already a fairly star-studded event.

Scroll for a breakdown of Swift’s NFL appearances this season, and let us know if you think she’ll show up for the big game when it takes place on February 11.

Super Bowl LVIII, Sunday, February 11, 6:30/5:30c, CBS

Taylor Swift at a game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Game 1 (September 24, 2023)

Swift made her first official appearance as Kelce’s girlfriend at the Chiefs match against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift with Sophie Turner and Ryan Reynolds
Elsa/Getty Images

Game 2 (October 1, 2023)

Swift brought a posse of her famous friends along to her second game, including Game of Thrones‘ vet Sophie Turner and Ryan Reynolds, whom she excitedly grabs here.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman join Taylor Swift
Elsa/Getty Images

Game 2 (October 1, 2023)

Also in attendance with Swift at the Rutherford, New Jersey-set match between the Chiefs and New York Jets were Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game 3 (October 12, 2023)

Swift returned to the sidelines alongside Brittany Mahomes at the match between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game 4 (October 22, 2023)

Swift and Mahomes continued the love fest behind the scenes as the singer snapped pics of the mom with her baby at this game between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Lyndsay Bell, Taylor Swift, and Brittany Mahomes
Revere/Getty Images

Game 5 (December 3, 2023)

Swift donned a fuzzy red coat matching Lyndsay Bell’s as they cheered alongside Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs’ match against the Green Bay Packers.

Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game 6 (December 10, 2023)

Swift stood animated alongside other fans as the Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Ashley Avignone, and Alana Haim
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Game 7 (December 17, 2023)

Swift braved the chilly New England air alongside Brittany Mahomes, Ashley Avignone, and Alana Haim during the Chiefs’ match against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Taylor Swift and her dad Scott
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Game 7 (December 17, 2023)

Swift shared a sweet moment with her dad Scott.

Taylor Swift at the Christmas Day match
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game 8 (December 25, 2023)

There was nothing but shock on Swift’s face during this Christmas day game between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor Swift
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game 9 (December 31, 2023)

Smiles abounded for Swift who waved from the window of her box at the Chiefs’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor Swift at the AFC Wild Card Playoffs
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Game 10 (January 13, 2024)

Wearing a custom-made jacket featuring Kelce’s jersey and number, Swift reached her hand out to fans at the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

Jerrod Carmichael and Taylor Swift
Al Bello/Getty Images

Game 11 (January 21, 2024)

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael joined Swift for the AFC Divisonal Playoff game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the AFC Championship Game
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Game 12 (January 28, 2024)

It was a long time coming, but Swift finally made it down to the field after Kelce and his team won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

