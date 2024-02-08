Super Bowl 2024: Who Should Join Usher in the Halftime Show? (POLL)

The 2024 Super Bowl is mere days away and while we may know who is playing in the big game (Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers), we’re still wondering who will join Usher for the Apple Music Halftime Show.

The “Yeah!” singer will entertain audiences across the country when he plays at the Las Vegas-set football game where he’s sure to bring out a special guest or two. While not customary, many headliners bring out some big names to join them for a song during their set, and Usher’s past collaborations open the door to various options.

Some fans have theorized Justin Bieber, whose career was launched early on with help from Usher, could make an appearance. Along with Bieber, other potential collaborators from Usher’s past who could be contenders as Halftime guests include Lil John, Ludacris, Beyoncé, and Alicia Keys.

In an interview with Billboard, Usher confirmed guests will appear during his set, “It will definitely be an event,” he said. “There are special guests.” As for the tunes he’ll sing, he shared, “I’ve considered new songs. But you know, it’s 12 to 15 minutes. So it’s really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song.”

Ultimately, he revealed, “I want to celebrate the 30 years of this career where I’m very fortunate to have made songs and moments with people that they will remember forever.”

While these sentiments give no clues to specific individuals, Usher’s set might be easier to predict song-wise as the singer’s long list of tracks includes hits such as “OMG” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love.” But we want to hear from you. Which collaborator do you think is going to appear as a guest during Usher’s halftime performance? Cast your vote in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Sunday, February 11, 2024, on CBS