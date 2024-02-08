Earpers, it’s time to celebrate! Your favorite Wynonna Earp characters are coming back.

The cast and creator of the Syfy series are on board for a new 90-minute special, Wynonna Earp – Vengeance, to air on Tubi. Series creator Emily Andras wrote the script, and already confirmed to reprise their roles are Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught). (Hopefully, Greg Lawson’s Nedley, Varun Saranga‘s Jeremy, and Martina Ortiz-Luis’ Rachel are added to that list.)

Paolo Barzman will direct; he was behind the camera for 21 episodes of the show during its four seasons on Syfy (2016-2021). The special is slated to debut in late 2024.

The series ended with Waverly and Nicole’s wedding, the couple settling in at the homestead, and Wynonna chasing down Doc as he left town for a romantic reunion before they set out on a road trip that likely would include a stop to see their daughter, Alice.

Now, we don’t know much about the special, but the logline reads: “Wynonna Earp – spicy, hard-living, demon-slaying anti-heroine and great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp – must return, once again, to her hometown of Purgatory to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic villainess hellbent on revenge against Wynonna… and everyone she loves.”

When TV Insider spoke with Scrofano in February 2022, she knew what she wanted to see should she revisit Wynonna: “I’m curious to know what happened to Eve from the Garden of Eden.” That logline certainly makes us think Scrofano could be getting her wish.

The cast has always been outspoken about enjoying working together (Barrell dream-cast everyone in a Hallmark movie when we spoke to her for one of hers), and Scrofano has directed and guest-starred in Rozon’s Syfy series SurrealEstate.

And Rozon told us in December 2022, “I would play Doc Holliday again in a second. Part of me thinks a movie is definitely possible. I don’t know if season 5 of Wynonna Earp is going to happen. But I definitely want to do it if it’s an option. I think a movie is something people can hope for, though. I can actually see that happening.” And it seems like he was right!

Wynonna Earp – SEVEN24 Films produce Vengeance in association with Cineflix Studios. Joining Andras as executive producers are SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, with Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs. Wynonna Earp is based on the IDW Publishing graphic novel created and written by Beau Smith.