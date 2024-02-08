‘Wynonna Earp’ Is Returning! Who’s Back in the Special & Where Will It Stream?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp in the Series Finale
Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

Wynonna Earp

 More

Earpers, it’s time to celebrate! Your favorite Wynonna Earp characters are coming back.

The cast and creator of the Syfy series are on board for a new 90-minute special, Wynonna Earp – Vengeance, to air on Tubi. Series creator Emily Andras wrote the script, and already confirmed to reprise their roles are Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught). (Hopefully, Greg Lawson’s Nedley, Varun Saranga‘s Jeremy, and Martina Ortiz-Luis’ Rachel are added to that list.)

Paolo Barzman will direct; he was behind the camera for 21 episodes of the show during its four seasons on Syfy (2016-2021). The special is slated to debut in late 2024.

The series ended with Waverly and Nicole’s wedding, the couple settling in at the homestead, and Wynonna chasing down Doc as he left town for a romantic reunion before they set out on a road trip that likely would include a stop to see their daughter, Alice.

Now, we don’t know much about the special, but the logline reads: “Wynonna Earp – spicy, hard-living, demon-slaying anti-heroine and great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp – must return, once again, to her hometown of Purgatory to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic villainess hellbent on revenge against Wynonna… and everyone she loves.”

18 TV Ships That Sent Us Swooning in 2021
Related

18 TV Ships That Sent Us Swooning in 2021

When TV Insider spoke with Scrofano in February 2022, she knew what she wanted to see should she revisit Wynonna: “I’m curious to know what happened to Eve from the Garden of Eden.” That logline certainly makes us think Scrofano could be getting her wish.

The cast has always been outspoken about enjoying working together (Barrell dream-cast everyone in a Hallmark movie when we spoke to her for one of hers), and Scrofano has directed and guest-starred in Rozon’s Syfy series SurrealEstate.

And Rozon told us in December 2022, “I would play Doc Holliday again in a second. Part of me thinks a movie is definitely possible. I don’t know if season 5 of Wynonna Earp is going to happen. But I definitely want to do it if it’s an option. I think a movie is something people can hope for, though. I can actually see that happening.” And it seems like he was right!

Wynonna Earp – SEVEN24 Films produce Vengeance in association with Cineflix Studios. Joining Andras as executive producers are SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, with Cineflix’s Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs. Wynonna Earp is based on the IDW Publishing graphic novel created and written by Beau Smith.

Wynonna Earp - Syfy

Wynonna Earp where to stream

Wynonna Earp

Dominique Provost-Chalkley

Emily Andras

Katherine Barrell

Melanie Scrofano

Tim Rozon

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Yara Martinez as Gloria Perez, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Episode 4
1
Why Torres Needs Halstead Around on ‘Chicago P.D.’ in Season 11
Jennifer Gareis, John McCook on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
2
John McCook & Jennifer Gareis Preview Eric and Donna’s ‘B&B’ Wedding
Contestants face a triple stumper on Jeopardy!
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked By Final Jeopardy Triple Stumper & Huge Wager
Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Christian Stolte as Randy
4
Is ‘Chicago Fire’ Putting Brett’s Job on the Line as Kara Killmer’s Exit Nears?
Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in 'One Day' on Netflix
5
‘One Day,’ ‘Halo,’ ‘SVU’s Balancing Act, NFL Honors