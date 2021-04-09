‘Wynonna Earp’ Goes Out In Style With a Wedding, Love and Earp Craziness (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Wynonna Earp series finale, “Old Souls.”]

Earpers, if “Old Souls” is really the end of our favorite demon hunter (Melanie Scrofano‘s Wynonna Earp), half-angel (Dominique Provost-Chalkley‘s Waverly Earp), sheriff (Katherine Barrell‘s Nichole Haught), and gunslinger (Tim Rozon‘s Doc Holliday), well, it goes out with a bang and we couldn’t be happier.

The Wynonna Earp series finale accomplishes exactly what it needs to: finally giving us the WayHaught wedding (“Earped,” of course) and freeing Wynonna from the burden she’s been carrying all these years, a burden that she didn’t need to bear any longer.

Read on for all the WayHaught sweetness, WynDoc angst, and Purgatory madness as we say goodbye.

Not the Time for Window Shopping

The episode opens with a wedding massacre at the hands of a bride, wearing a gorgeous gown with a blue heart in jewels on the front … and then Waverly receives her dress in the mail, with that same blue heart. If she goes all murder-y, that could seriously kill the happy vibes of the big day.

Fortunately (?) for her, Wynonna can’t help but be drawn to the dress and as she flees the homestead, jacket around her, the barn door is blown off and everything wedding-related explodes as she walks by it. It’s only when she reaches Doc’s trailer that we learn she did in fact try on the dress but can’t get it off. And she refuses to tell Waverly what she did.

“Getting you out of your clothes used to be my specialty,” he quips as he ponders cutting along a seam and sewing it back together. (But he can’t.) He looks different, she comments. (Being de-vamped would do that to a guy.)

Waverly stops by to give Doc his best friend Wyatt Earp’s saddle she had restored and ask him to be her best man at the wedding. “You are a good person, not perfect, but trying every day to be better,” she says. “That makes you the best man I have ever known.”

Doc accepts, but first, there has to actually be a wedding, meaning they need to get Wynonna out of the dress. He and Wynonna head to the dress shop, and its owner sends them to find a silkworm to remove the dress before its wearer slaughters everyone at the wedding.

Hunting for Worms Is Easier Than This WynDoc Conversation

Back at the homestead, Waverly and Nicole find Wynonna and the dress gone and the wreckage left in her wake. They realize they’re dealing with a haunted wedding dress and connect it back to the dressmaker, who was left at the altar in 1922.

“If you left me at the altar, I would f**k s**t up,” Nicole tells Waverly. “I might kill Nedley.” But that’ll never happen, and they’ve put the pieces together so quickly they even have time for some pre-wedding barn sex. You gotta love WayHaught getting things done, being adorable and flirty, and having time for some fun.

Unfortunately, Jeremy Chetri (Varun Saranga) comes to his own conclusion about what’s happened: WayHaught’s caterer, Damon, is a demon. But since Damon has no idea about demons, he thinks Jeremy’s problem is he’s gay. It’s a mess. (Don’t worry, Jeremy will fix it later. And get a date. And a promotion at Black Badge to Deputy Chief.)

Meanwhile, as Doc goes diving for silkworms, Wynonna finds a letter he’d written revealing he’s leaving town. It’s time to get to living, he tries to explain when she accuses him of cutting and running on her like he did Wyatt and his wife Kate.

“In war, you are the truest hero I ever fought alongside. But in love, Wynonna, you are a coward,” he tells her. “Prove me wrong. Come with me.” Rather than give him an answer, she focuses on the problem at hand: the dress.

They try fooling the dressmaker with earthworms, but it’s Waverly, running in with a silk sash, who saves the day. After a standard removal spell, Wynonna’s out of the dress. Then the dressmaker, subdued, drops a truth bomb: “The dress does not choose. The chooser chooses. … As long as the chooser is in love.” Doc could not look more hopeful than he does upon hearing that.

It’s (Finally!) Time for the Wedding

While the Earp sisters share an emotional moment pre-wedding, Nicole asks Nedley (Greg Lawson) to walk her down the aisle. “It would just really help if you’d walk beside me like you’ve been doing for most of my life,” she says. He accepts.

And after that, the wedding goes off without a hitch. The chairs even hold the names of those who can’t be there: Mom, Mercedes, Julian, Robin, Perry, Chrissy, Dolls, and Gus. And the vows are lovely and perfect.

“My beautiful angel, you are the smartest and kindest person I know. I promise to stand by your side for all of life’s adventures — and always pack a safety harness just in case,” Nicole says. “I promise to hold your hand when the firelight grows dim. And that my love never will.”

“Nicole, I thank goodness every day for that bulletproof vest,” Waverly says. “Without it, I would never have known a love so strong and mighty. I promise to love you. I promise to stand beside you, as equals. For the rest of our lives.”

Then it’s time for the reception, which includes Rachel (Martina Ortiz-Luis) singing, everyone dancing and having fun, Wynonna’s speech for her best friend Nicole … and Doc leaving.

A Rom-Com Moment But Cooler

Wynonna finds him packing up his car Charlene near his trailer. “You are without a doubt the best Earp I have ever had the privilege of calling a friend,” he says, taking off his hat and kissing her cheek.

“I’m sorry. For all the ways I hurt you,” she says, but she can’t go with him.

Well, that is until everyone yells at her for turning him down when she gets back to the homestead. As the Earp heir, the only one who can wield the gun Peacemaker, she can’t leave, she argues. But Waverly’s had enough: “The f**k you can’t! And you lot! Letting Wynonna mess up her life again for us?”

“Do you want to go?” Waverly asks after dragging her sister off to the barn. “You need to stop thinking you’re the only one who can handle this place. You need to stop acting like you’re alone. You need to stop punishing yourself.” They’ll all be OK without her. And yes, her and Doc’s relationship has been “messy,” Waverly continues, “but you love him.” The realization that she does hits Wynonna.

“My biggest fear used to be you’d never come back, that you’d never get to know the real me. But now I know you always will, Wynonna. Not only because you’re the f**king hero we need, when we need you, but because this is your home,” Waverly says, and the sisters say goodbye (for now). Oh, those Earp sister moments always hit so hard!

Then it’s just a matter of Wynonna catching up to Doc (fortunately, Jeremy installed a tracker on his phone), getting her leather jacket (“fashion first, bitch,” Nicole says), and taking her motorcycle on the back roads. She shoots out Charlene’s tire just as he crosses the town border, a.k.a. a rom-com chase moment, Wynonna Earp-style.

Then it’s only taken four seasons but we finally get … “I love you, Doc,” Wynonna tells him. “I love you in that bottom of a deep, dark well way. I love your face and your butt and your drawl and your heart and I love the way you love my sister. And I love the way you love me.” He confirms: “I do love you.”

They kiss and with that, they take off, looking so happy(!), on her motorcycle. “It’s been a long time since I traveled light,” she tells him. And it’s so great to see both of them light in a way they haven’t ever been because they’ve been weighed down for so much of the entire series.

At a pitstop, Wynonna takes a look at his itinerary and proposes a stop in Miracles, Montana. “Do you think she’ll recognize us?” he asks upon realizing why. “Yeah, I’d take that bet,” she says. “I’m all in.” With that, it’s off to see their daughter, Alice. It’s just too bad we don’t get to see that reunion.

Back at the homestead, Waverly and Nicole couldn’t be happier to be where they are: home, together. They don’t need “a big adventure, traveling the world, sexy chic honeymoon.” They can, after all, get two of the three right where they are.

Now, let’s just hope that isn’t the end of Wynonna Earp. But if it is, well done. We couldn’t have asked for more (except another season, of course).