Earpers, you’re not going to want to miss the July 30 episode of SurrealEstate. For four seasons, Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon played the titular demon hunter and Doc Holliday (whose on-again, off-again relationship did finally end happily) on Wynonna Earp, and now they’re together again on his new Syfy series.

But Rozon’s Luke Roman has a much different look from Doc, notably missing the mustache. “I don’t like it,” Scrofano admits in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the two having fun behind the scenes of filming “For Sale by Owner.” In it, Scrofano guest stars as a homeowner, Harper North, whose lake cabin may be haunted — or is she just faking it? (Maybe judge for yourself with the opening clip.) Either way, it’s up to Luke to sell it.

It’s a Wynonna-filled video, with Rozon admitting, “maybe before some scenes I might’ve called her Wynonna.” But if you ask Scrofano, that was no accident. “It was sabotage,” she argues. Watch the featurette above to hear Scrofano’s Doc impression (and Rozon’s thoughts) and the two discussing her directing two episodes.

As for what to expect from Luke and Harper’s dynamic, there’s “absolutely nothing” that’s similar to Doc and Wynonna’s, “which is totally incredible,” Rozon told TV Insider. “And I think any of the fans of Wynonna or Melanie Scrofano herself are going to be quite delighted when they see those episodes.

“I won’t give away anything, but she does nothing that I’ve ever seen before, and I’ve seen her do a lot of stuff. I’ve worked with her professionally for over six years. So I’m excited for people to see it. I think they’re going to get a great kick out of it,” he teased.

SurrealEstate, Fridays, 10/9c, Syfy