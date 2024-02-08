Who’s more stubborn, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) or ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino)? Thankfully, there’s another voice (of reason) present when the two cross paths in the February 8 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

SVU‘s Scanavino guest stars as part of the Los Santos case (they’re the biggest providers of fentanyl on the Eastern seaboard) in “The Last Supper.” When he sees Stabler in TV Insider’s exclusive clip, his immediate reaction is, “What are you doing here?” But as Stabler sees it, there shouldn’t be a problem. “What do you mean, what am I doing here? It’s my case,” he says. (He started off the season undercover.)

‘That’s exactly why you can’t be here right now. You were undercover with Los Santos, you played a role in their father’s death. You shouldn’t be anywhere near this family,” Carisi argues. His involvement will compromise the case. “I built this case!” Stabler says. “I buried a CI because of this case.” But what does Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) think? Watch the full sneak peek above.

In “The Last Supper,” Bell and the team must keep a witness and her family safe from Los Santos before she testifies. Carisi asks Stabler to back off the case to preserve the integrity of his undercover work.

But what should be the most entertaining is easily Stabler hosting a chaotic family dinner. Dean Norris came in a couple of episodes ago as his brother Randall, and the end of the last episode introduced Michael Trotter as Joe, who had been in town for a bit without letting Elliot know. When we spoke with Truitt before the premiere, her request with the Stabler brothers coming in was “Invite me to dinner!” We’ll have to see if she gets her wish.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC