After ‘Organized Crime’s Cancellation, Should Stabler Return to ‘SVU’? (POLL)

What To Know Law & Order: Organized Crime, starring Christopher Meloni, has been canceled after five seasons.

Should Stabler and Benson reunite on Mariska Hargitay’s SVU?

Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s fans finally got an update on its fate on Thursday, April 16, and unfortunately, it wasn’t a good one.

The Christopher Meloni-led spinoff has been canceled after five seasons, news that came almost a year after its last finale dropped on Peacock (July 10, 2025). That final season also aired on NBC in the fall of 2025, on Thursday nights after Law & Order and SVU. (The series moved to Peacock after four seasons on NBC.)

Meloni also guest starred in the SVU Season 27 premiere, for Cragen’s (Dann Florek) death, but it notably didn’t give an update on his life with the OCCB (Organized Crime Control Bureau). The second episode of the Mariska Hargitay-led show’s current season ended with Bruno (Kevin Kane) bringing Benson a message from Bell (Organized Crime‘s Danielle Moné Truitt) about Stabler being in the hospital — to lead into the spinoff’s Season 5 Episode 2 because it aired on NBC right after, so it wasn’t a new incident.

But now that we know Organized Crime won’t be coming back, it’s hard to imagine that Stabler and Benson won’t stay in each other’s lives — and onscreen as well — since they reunited with his return to New York. The only question is how much we could see of him (if we do) and what this could mean for the very long slow burn between the former partners. (Let’s be honest: They’re really running out of time for that to happen onscreen with one of their shows now canceled.)

So, would you like to see Meloni back on SVU as a series regular? (This seems unlikely to happen.) Would you want him to be a recurring guest star for a few arcs a season? Show up as an occasional guest star, say, two episodes a season? Or would you rather he not appear, just like he didn’t in the time between his exit from SVU and the Organized Crime premiere? Let us know in the poll and comments section below.