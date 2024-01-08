As the Organized Crime task force’s boss, Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) has to know what’s going on in her team’s personal lives to the extent that it might affect them on the job. (She also just tends to know things.) Something that would fit the bill: If anything did happen between Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Stabler and Benson started SVU as partners, then after he left, he surprised her by popping back up in her life as part of the kickoff of the Organized Crime spinoff. Now, both shows have teased that the two could very well cross that line. Considering how that’s played out and just what we’ve seen on Organized Crime thus far, if something did happen, it could very well affect Stabler at work and therefore be something Bell needs to deal with in some way. So how does she feel about that possible romance?

“I think Bell, for the most part, minds her own business until she’s brought into something, you know what I’m saying?” Truitt tells TV Insider. “She knows that Stabler and Benson have this connection. Stabler’s never went in depth with her, but she’s a smart lady, so she kind of figured out like, ‘Okay, they have something going on.’ She just doesn’t want it to get in the way of Stabler’s work, number one, and she cares about Stabler as a friend, so she doesn’t want whatever this is to keep him in a place where he can’t fully actualize joy and who he should be in his life.”

She continues, “I think for Bell, it would be like, ‘Either y’all going to get together or you’re not. Just make a decision. Either you’re going to be together or you just need to move on.’ And I think she says that in Season 1 — just move on and enjoy your life and enjoy whatever that connection and that friendship is.” So Bell isn’t a shipper because “I don’t think she is that concerned,” the Organized Crime star shares.

That possible romance aside, it would be great to have Hargitay appear on Organized Crime again just to get more Benson and Bell scenes, which are fantastic — and Truitt agrees. “Mariska and I love working with each other,” she raves. But for now, she doesn’t know if there will be any crossovers coming up.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, January 18, 10/9c, NBC