Christopher Meloni Opens up About ‘Organized Crime’ Cancellation: ‘It Was a Great Ride’

What To Know Law & Order: Organized Crime has been officially canceled.

Christopher Meloni opened up about the series not getting a sixth season in a video he shared on social media.

Sadly, Christopher Meloni‘s Law & Order: SVU spinoff, Organized Crime, will not be back for another season. The news came on Thursday, April 16, nearly one year after the Season 5 finale began streaming on Peacock. And the following day, Meloni opened up about the cancellation and the end of his time playing Detective Elliot Stabler in a video he shared on Instagram, during which he paused several times.

“Hey, everyone. I just saw that they announced OC, Organized Crime, won’t be coming back. So I want to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him, sticking with him, and welcoming him back,” Meloni said in a video below, which is captioned. “ Good ride. It was a good ride. Had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. But thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17, 17 odd years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)

In the caption of the video, he wrote, “Thank you OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life.”

Organized Crime‘s fate had been in limbo for a while, with no news coming from Peacock, where the final season was released after four seasons on NBC. That fifth season also had a second run on NBC, after Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU in the fall of 2025. Meloni also returned to SVU, where he originated the role of Elliot Stabler when the series began in 1999, for a guest spot in its current 27th season, but that episode did not offer an update on what was going on with Stabler and was just about the detective and his former partner, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) being among those gathered for Cragen’s (Dann Florek) wake.

In fact, it seems like the current season of SVU — or at least part of it — takes place at the same time as Organized Crime‘s final season with its second episode ending with Benson receiving the news of Stabler being in the hospital (as he was during his spinoff’s Season 5 Episode 2).

We’ll have to wait to see if Meloni pops back up on SVU, which has been renewed for its 28th season, though his message does sound like he’s saying goodbye to Stabler. Time will only tell if it’s for good or just as a character he plays regularly.

How are you feeling about Organized Crime‘s cancellation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Peacock