Guess What is ‘Next on Netflix’? EVERYTHING! (VIDEO)

Better make sure your Netflix password is up to date because their 2024 slate is gonna have you hitting “Next Episode” ’til your thumbs are numb!

The streamer just dropped “Next on Netflix,” their multi-title trailer touting the myriad shows, movies and games in the pipeline for the next 11 months. And when they say there’s “a little something for everyone” in the press release that came with the clip, it’s clear they actually mean A LOT of somethings.

On the movie side, they have Oscar winner Halle Berry and Oscar attendee Mark Wahlberg as secret agents in The Union; Jennifer Lopez‘s sci-fi flick, Atlas; Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver; the so-likable Glen Powell as a very unlikely Hit Man; Millie Bobby Brown as an even more unlikely Damsel; Jamie Foxx and the reclusive Cameron Diaz in Back in Action

Additionally, there is the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, featuring the return of Eddie Murphy‘s beloved banana-in-the-tailpipe prankster detective, as well as Kerry Washington and Oprah in Tyler Perry‘s wartime historical drama, Six Triple Eight, and Jerry Seinfeld in the Pop-Tart biopic, Unfrosted. Yes, you read that right.

The scripted TV offerings include new seasons of Outer Banks (finally), Squid Game (really finally!) Bridgerton, The Night Agent and The Diplomat; the final seasons of The Umbrella Academy, Sweet Tooth and Cobra Kai; the big-budget adaptation of Liu Cixin science-fiction epic, 3 Body Problem; and Kiera Knightley‘s spy thriller, Black Doves. For unscripted, subscribers can expect the Netflix is a Joke Fest, the next round of Love is Blind, Lap 6 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, The Netflix Cup (happy for ya, golfers) and The Netflix Slam (you too, tennis fans).

And those are just the titles included in the trailer! Other series projects coming our way include an untitled Ted Danson comedy from his Good Place boss Mike Schur, a new season of Heartstopper, the continuation of Camp Cretaceous in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Terminator: The Anime Series and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The movies list features several original Christmas flicks, Robbie Amell and cousin Stephen in Code 8: Part II and McG’s film version of Scott Westerfeld’s YA novel, Uglies, about a world where everyone is forced to undergo surgery to become beautiful at the age of 16. Fittingly, it stars the very pretty Chase Stokes, Laverne Cox and Joey King .

Like we said, it’s a lot!