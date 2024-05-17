The best kind of Supernatural reunion is happening: a wedding! That’s right; two alum of the CW’s sci-fi/fantasy favorite are getting hitched.

DJ Qualls, who played the werewolf Garth on the series, announced his engagement to Ty Olsson, who portrayed the vampire Benny.

On the newest episode of his Loaded Podcast, with Kelly Blackheart, Qualls reminisced about when he first got to know Olsson at a convention dedicated to the Supernatural fandom and how their relationship has bloomed into a forever romance.

“But on that trip, I met Ty. At the convention, we didn’t know each other at all. We maybe said three words together at the Supernatural convention, and then we went to London for four or five days afterward. And then I was going to Turkey with a friend, and he is such a pure, awesome guy, he came up to us — we all went out as a group — and he was like, ‘Can I come on your trip with you?’ And I’m like, ‘That is so ballsy!’ I could never invite myself on somebody’s trip. ‘Cause I’d be afraid they would begrudgingly tell me yes and then not want me there. But it was just so pure and awesome, and that’s who he is. I didn’t know him. And it was the beginning of our friendship,” Qualls remembered.

“Ty and I became inseparable at the very beginning — just immediately — and over the last 10 years, our relationship evolved to what it is today, and now we’re getting married,” he continued. “It’s just so crazy that this person who was just my friend now I think about all the time and he sends the best messages, and he supports me and loves me unconditionally in the right. Because I would never abuse that. On a previous podcast, we talked about the validity of unconditional love. Unconditional love has a condition in it in the fact that you treat that person with respect and their best interests are your best interests. And now we are going to be old men together, which is crazy. He’s the best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ & Kelly (@loadedpod)

Fans had some heartwarming and hilarious responses to the news, of course. One fan’s response, shared on Twitter, was, “That’s great. Good for them. (I am a little concerned about the wisdom of a vampire and a werewolf getting married though.)” Another responded on Reddit with glee, “This is so adorable! I loved DJ on Supernatural. He gives off ‘good egg’ vibes. So glad he’s found such a fulfilling relationship. We should all be so lucky.”

One fan even started to notice a trend, writing, “This is the third couple that got together after working together on Supernatural, that I know of. Is Eric Kripke a Cupid?” (Indeed, Jared Padalecki famously met wife Genevieve when she joined the show, while Ruth Connell and Rob Benedict, who share a child together, reportedly met at a fan convention.)

Olsson wrote of his appreciation for the positive, supportive vibes from fans.