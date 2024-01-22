‘NCIS’ Season 21 Premiere Sneak Peek: Torres Is Arrested — for Murder (VIDEO)

Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

Exactly how much has Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) followed in his former boss’ footsteps? Well, like Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in Season 18, Torres is led out of the bullpen in handcuffs in the NCIS premiere.

In the new clip CBS has released from the episode airing on February 12, Alden Parker (Gary Cole) tries to intervene as two FBI agents take Torres away. “You want to tell me what you’re doing?” he asks. “I think the handcuffs give it away,” one of the FBI agents tells him.

“Hey, Nick, whatever this is, we’re going to get it straightened out, OK?” Parker says. “First Gibbs, now this one,” the FBI agent remarks. “You always stick up for the wrong people, Alden.” What does that mean? “Read the warrant.” As Torres is taken away, Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) asks, “Is this for real?” It looks like it, Parker says. Torres is being charged with murder.

The new season kicks off with “Algún Día,” in which the NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child. Torres crossed paths with that man (Al Sapienza) from his past while undercover in prison in the Season 20 finale, and after seeing him, he’d called his sister to tell her that “the bastard’s still alive.” The episode ended with Torres in that man’s home, with his gun out, telling him he wanted what he always had: “to watch you die.”

Now, with this clip, it makes us think that man has been found dead, but we don’t think Torres necessarily pulled the trigger. Still, we can’t completely rule it out or that he might know what did happen. “Torres is out for revenge, even if it costs him his career — or worse, his life,” executive producer David J. North told TV Insider. “The man is responsible for the tortured soul we know Torres to be. He has a lot of demons, and this man is by far the worst.” After taking in Torres’ family as immigrants, he made the situation “a violent nightmare,” the EP revealed.

The good news? Torres knows his team — McGee, Parker, and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) — has his back.

NCIS, Season 21 Premiere, Monday, February 12, 9/8c, CBS