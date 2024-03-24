‘Leverage’ Star Gina Bellman Inspired to Go Public With Cancer Diagnosis After Kate Middleton

Gina Bellman, star of the hit 2008 drama television series Leverage, has bravely revealed that she is battling cancer, echoing Kate Middleton‘s recent confirmation of her own diagnosis.

“Catherine The Princess of Wales displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement,” Bellman wrote in a post on X last Friday. “Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world.”

The New Zealand-born British actress posted another message on the social media platform a few minutes later, sharing, “I myself underwent treatment for Breast Cancer last summer. Until now- I didn’t have the courage to go public. 8 months on I’m back in stilettos and filming 14 hour days. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel.”

The 57-year-old actress is best known for playing grifter Sophie Devereaux on the TNT television series Leverage, which ran for 5 seasons from 2008 to 2012. Bellman is now reprising her role on the show’s revival, Leverage: Redemption, which originally launched on Freeve, but is slated to move to Prime Video for its highly anticipated third season. She is also known for playing Jane Christie on the 2000s sitcom Coupling and Claire Jackman on the TV miniseries Jekyll.

Bellman’s announcement that she is battling against cancer coincides with Middleton’s recent revelation of her own diagnosis. In a video message posted by Kensington Royal’s social media on Friday, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.