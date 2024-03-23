‘Stranger Things’: Why Matthew Modine Is Officiating Millie Bobby Brown’s Wedding

Get Inside the Upside Down For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Millie Bobby Brown’s television “Papa” will play a special role at her wedding. Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner on Stranger Things, will officiate as Brown, who plays Eleven on the Netflix hit, ties the knot with Jake Bongiovi.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married, and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea,” Modine explained on Access Daily on Thursday. “So I wrote the wedding vows, and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife.”

Modine says he has officiated a wedding once before. “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony,” he said. “I’ve been married 44 years. It’s amazing when it works.”

Brown announced her engagement to Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in April 2023. As she showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram post at the time, she quoted Taylor Swift lyrics: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey; I want ’em all.”

Modine also spoke about a possible return to Stranger Things in his Access Daily interview, saying he’d like to explore the scientist’s origin story.

“I think the interesting thing about Dr. Brenner is, how did he get that job? How do you go to the government and say, ‘I want to do these experiments with young kids and teach them psychic powers?’ … How did he get that job?” the actor mused. “So my question always was, was he number zero? Was he the first guy? Did he possess that kind of power to be able to be able to teach people? And there was a moment in Season 4 where [Eleven] tries to do her power against me, and I say, ‘You didn’t think it would be that easy, did you?’ And I thought that that was opening the door to a possibility…”

