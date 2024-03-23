How Cristina, Izzie & 7 More ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Characters Could Return

Some Grey’s Anatomy alums have leapt at the chance to reprise their roles on the ABC medical drama, and the rest have a standing invitation.

“We have an open-door policy here,” Meg Marinis told TVLine recently. “We always want to see old characters come back and interact with the new characters.”

For example, fans saw Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Chyler Leigh, and Eric Dane again in Season 17 as the actors made surprise appearances after years away — and more than a decade, in Knight’s case. Kate Walsh recurred in Seasons 18 and 19 in another decade-in-the-making return. And now Jessica Capshaw is bringing Dr. Arizona Robbins back in this current 20th season, gracing the show for the first time since Season 14.

There are other former stars fans would love to see on the show, though, and we have ideas for bringing nine onetime Grey’s characters back into the fold.

