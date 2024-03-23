Television is often a great escape from the harsh realities of day-to-day life, and in some cases, a good reminder that wealth doesn’t buy happiness as many series can attest.

Whether you’re watching the Roys feud over positions at Waystar Royco on Succession, seeing the Usher kids get killed off in The Fall of the House of Usher, or seeing the struggles one goes through to make it into the upper-echelon of Palm Royale‘s high society, TV is a great way to see how being rich can look miserable.

Below, we’re rounding up a few of the shows that drive this point home fairly well. Did your favorites make the cut? Sound off in the comments section.