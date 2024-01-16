HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Fans Urge Tad Starsiak to Reconcile With Sister Mina Amid Feud

Fans of HGTV‘s Good Bones are hoping that brother and sister Tad Starsiak and Mina Starsiak Hawk can patch up their differences amid their ongoing family rift.

In an Instagram Reel shared on January 11, Tad posted his thoughts on dealing with someone who has made you “mad” or “upset,” writing in the caption, “Ask yourself these questions whenever you’re angry or upset with someone and they could elevate your awareness and help save and restore relationships.”

His questions included, “Are my expectations reasonable?” “Am I angry at the right person?” and “Can I really change this situation?”

Given Tad’s public falling out with his sister, many fans were quick to ask if he would be applying these approaches to help fix his relationship with Mina.

“I hope this applies to you & Mina. Life is short,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

Another added, “I wish I knew the whole story about what went down there… It pains me to see family not talking.”

“I agree, is there really a problem or drama for attention. Maybe someone is being petty and overreacting,” said another user.

Tad didn’t respond to the comments about his sister, but he did reply to one fan who asked, “Perhaps you spend way to much time in your head?”

The fan continued, “Like you are lost in finding your way forward. I think you need to spend less time in your head and find some new exciting things to fill your time & space. Not a criticism but spending so much time in your head is exhausting and frankly counterproductive.”

“Hey there, I appreciate the thoughtfulness and care, but I’m not feeling lost at all,” Tad responded. “I don’t find there to be anything wrong with being in your “head.” The way you see the world lies in your thoughts and the quality of those thoughts affects your biological body in profound ways. Some of the greatest minds ever lived in their heads- Mozart, Tesla, Edison, Yung, Freud, Nietzche, etc.”

Tad and Mina were last seen together in the Good Bones series finale, which aired in August. Since then, Mina has detailed her falling out with her brother on her Mina AF podcast, where she revealed Tad had sent her “really awful stuff” via text.

“I have given him so many opportunities in life because of the hard work I’ve done,” Mina said of her brother, who appeared with her and her mom, Karen E. Laine, on the HGTV home renovation series.

“I’ve shared those opportunities, and they were never owed to him. But he very much acted that way and treats me that way and then said some s****y things that ended with ‘sucks to suck,’” she continued.

In addition to her feud with her brother, Mina also revealed she hasn’t spoken to her mom in over a year. The family rifts have also led to a falling out between Mina and her former co-star Cory Miller, who has been working on a new project with Laine.