HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Talks Family Thanksgiving Drama Amid Feuds

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has admitted her dread about Thanksgiving and Christmas as she continues to feud with members of her family.

In the latest episode of Alice Fraser’s Tea With Alice podcast, Mina revealed that she is trying to figure out her holiday plans after her father approached her about her falling out with her brother, Tad Starsiak.

“I have given him so many opportunities in life because of the hard work I’ve done,” Mina said (per Closer) of her brother, who appeared with her and her mom, Karen E. Laine, on the home renovation series Good Bones.

“I’ve shared those opportunities, and they were never owed to him. But he very much acted that way and treats me that way and then said some s****y things that ended with ‘sucks to suck,’” she continued.

She explained that her family usually “sucks it up” and “plays nice” and “then talks s*** about each other behind their back,” but this time, she planned to “disrupt the system.”

Her intention was to avoid any family get-together until her father confronted her about the situation. “You’ve got to talk to [Tad],” Mina remembered her dad telling her. “The holidays are coming up. Are you just not going to come to Thanksgiving? Are you not going to come to Christmas?”

For the first time, Mina said she threw it back on her dad. “I said, ‘No one is telling him, ‘Make s*** right.’ And so I’m just not going to put myself in those situations. And I would ask you, as the head of our family, if it’s very important for all of us to be able to be here together, to jump in.”

She said she would appreciate having some help in the situation, someone who could make Tad understand that he stepped out of line. Even though Mina doesn’t think her dad knew how to handle her request, she said it’s important for her to spend the holidays with her father, who is 75 years old.

“They are limited, so what’s a way that my family can be with you and my stepmom and my siblings in a way that I don’t have to sit at a table and pretend I’m okay making small talk with this person that’s treated me so poorly?” she added.

Mina is still figuring out what she’s going to do, but she did bring up one potential idea during the podcast.

“Our Thanksgiving starts at 2, I’ll come at noon and I’ll help you get ready and the kids can hang out,” she said. “And they can help decorate cookies, or whatever that looks like. And maybe I’m comfortable staying a little bit into when [Tad’s] there. And maybe there’s a point when I’m not.”

Mina also brought up that she is likely not invited to Tad’s wedding; her brother proposed to his girlfriend, Anna Spiars, during the Good Bones series finale back in October.

“But right now, all [Tad] has done is tell me he is engaged and that I’m probably not invited to his wedding,” she shared. “Which is fine because I’m [almost] 39 and I’ve been to a lot of weddings. I don’t want to go to anymore.”

Back in August, Mina said on her podcast, Mina AF, that she was “not on good terms” with her mom Karen and brother Tad, and she told listeners in October that she hadn’t talked to her mom in a year.

Karen and Tad haven’t spoken directly about the drama, but earlier this month, Tad made an Instagram post calling for mental health awareness.

“Men may struggle in silence with different issues, but we have to break the silence and go talk to someone,” Tad wrote. “Things men may struggle with in silence: not feeling like a good provider, imposter syndrome, not knowing how to communicate their feelings and emotions. Break the stigma. It’s OK to ask for help.”