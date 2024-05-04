‘Reba:’ The Guest Stars You Forgot Joined the WB Sitcom

Reba McEntire’s fans are getting a treat on May 6: Netflix will start streaming all six seasons of her WB sitcom Reba that day. (Even better? Reba’s Netflix debut comes as the country star develops an NBC comedy pilot with three of the show’s executive producers.)

In Reba, McEntire played Reba Hart, a single Houston mom raising her three kids and facing the prospect of becoming a young grandmother… all while dealing with her ex-husband and his (much younger) new wife.

You know what they say: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Oops, did we just quote a lyric from a song by Reba guest star Kelly Clarkson? That singer-turned-daytime-host is just one of many famous faces who joined the fray across Reba’s 127 episodes. Scroll down to see others.