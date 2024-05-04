‘Reba:’ The Guest Stars You Forgot Joined the WB Sitcom

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Kelly Clarkson & Reba McEntire, Niecy Nash, Dolly Parton
Clarkson & McEntire: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Nash: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Parton: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reba

 More

Reba McEntire’s fans are getting a treat on May 6: Netflix will start streaming all six seasons of her WB sitcom Reba that day. (Even better? Reba’s Netflix debut comes as the country star develops an NBC comedy pilot with three of the show’s executive producers.)

In Reba, McEntire played Reba Hart, a single Houston mom raising her three kids and facing the prospect of becoming a young grandmother… all while dealing with her ex-husband and his (much younger) new wife.

You know what they say: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Oops, did we just quote a lyric from a song by Reba guest star Kelly Clarkson? That singer-turned-daytime-host is just one of many famous faces who joined the fray across Reba’s 127 episodes. Scroll down to see others.

James Avery
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

James Avery

After starring as Judge Philip Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, this late actor took the bench again on Reba, playing Judge Samuel Bennett in Season 2’s “The Feud.”

Kenneth Choi
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kenneth Choi

Now a firefighter on 9-1-1, Choi portrayed a different kind of first responder when he appeared as Officer Aoki in Season 1’s “Brock’s Swan Song.”

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

This pop star joined McEntire, her future stepmother-in-law, on the show in 2007. She played a “rookie weather girl from Oklahoma,” as Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman) put it.

Patrick Duffy
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Patrick Duffy

Duffy traded Dallas for Houston when he guest-starred as Dr. Joe Baker, Barbra Jean’s therapist, in Reba’s fourth-season episode “Couples’ Therapy.”

Shanola Hampton
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Shanola Hampton

Now headlining the TV drama Found, Hampton played Marci in Season 1’s “The Steaks Are High,” sharing the screen with future Shameless costar Steve Howey.

Leslie Jordan
David Livingston/Getty Images

Leslie Jordan

This late Will & Grace scene-stealer recurred as Terry — a man who, improbably, seeks football lessons with Van (Howey) — in Seasons 2 and 3.

Katrina Law
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Katrina Law

Nearly two decades before starting her NCIS tenure, Law guest starred as homecoming queen contender Morgan Brooks in Season 1’s “The King and I.”

Tim Meadows
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Tim Meadows

In one of his post-Saturday Night Live TV roles, Meadows played a major real estate dealer who wants to hire Van in Season 6’s “Just Business.”

Niecy Nash
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Niecy Nash

Now an Emmy-winning TV star known for her roles in Dahmer and The Rookie: Feds, Nash played Lamaze instructor Maya in Season 1’s “He’s Having a Baby.”

Brandy Norwood
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for BET

Brandy Norwood

WB shows collided when this Moesha actor voiced a Hollywood star who mistakenly calls the Hart household in the first-season installment “She Works Hard for Their Money.”

Dolly Parton
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dolly Parton

This country star — who recently collaborated with McEntire on a new version of the duet “Does He Love You” — guest-starred as real estate agent Dolly Majors in Season 4’s “Reba’s Rules of Real Estate.”

Jo Marie Payton
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jo Marie Payton

Payton, a star of Family Matters, popped up in Season 5’s “No Good Deed,” playing Grandma Ruby, one of the members of a family displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

Zach Roerig
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Zach Roerig

Roerig was only a few years out from his Vampire Diaries fame when he guest-starred on Reba in 2006 in the role of a wedding guest at Cheyenne and Van’s wedding.

Sarah Shahi
David Livingston/Getty Images

Sarah Shahi

This star of Sex/Life took on two roles on the show: Kate in Season 3’s “To Tell the Truth” and Bridget in Season 6’s “Cheyenne’s Rival.” She and Howey were married between 2009 and 2021.

Reba

Brandy Norwood

Dolly Parton

James Avery

Jo Marie Payton

Katrina Law

Kelly Clarkson

Kenneth Choi

Leslie Jordan

Niecy Nash

Patrick Duffy

Sarah Shahi

Shanola Hampton

Tim Meadows

Zach Roerig

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richie Moriarty, Devan Chandler Lon, Sheila Carrasco, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky in the 'Ghosts' Season 3 finale
1
‘Ghosts’ Stars Look Ahead to Season 4 & React to Wild Finale Ending
Danielle Savre and Stefani Spampinato in 'Station 19' Season 7
2
‘Station 19’ Scoop: Show’s Hottest Scene Has ‘Yet To Be Seen on Television’
Billy Burke as Vince Leone in 'Fire Country' - Season 2, Episode 8 - 'It's Not Over'
3
Billy Burke Talks Vince’s Hand Tremor and Singing Again on ‘Fire Country’
Hosts Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas in 'Claim to Fame' Season 2
4
‘Claim to Fame’ Renewed for Season 3, Premiere Date Set
Jenn Tran on 'After the Final Rose'
5
Find Out When ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Return for Season 21