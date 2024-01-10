HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals She Had Reunion With Family

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk has revealed that she had a reunion with her family over Christmas after months of feuding.

The HGTV personality updated fans on how she spent the holidays during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Monday, January 8.

According to Hawk, she was torn about what to do amid her ongoing drama with her mom, Karen E. Laine, brother Tad Starsiak, and former costar Cory Miller. Back in November, Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, decided not to spend Thanksgiving with the whole family.

“I wasn’t in a place where I felt like the fallout from not being there was going to be more manageable than the bad feelings I would have from being there and sitting at a table and pretending everything was OK,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk)

The couple used Thanksgiving as a test run for how to handle going into Christmas, but after Turkey Day, her family didn’t “sit well” with Mina and made her feel uncertain.

“I was just feeling very crummy and angry and like not in a good place with a lot of things and a lot of people, I think that’s kind of how I started feeling going into the holidays, and it wasn’t bringing out the best version of myself,” the real estate investor said.

However, when Christmas came around, Mina decided to go see family members.

She and husband Steve went to his grandmother’s house on Christmas Eve. Their children, Jack, 5, and Charlotte, 3, sported matching pajamas.

After an hour, Mina took the kids to her family’s celebration, but Steve at his grandma’s house for Christmas to spend more time with his side of the family.

“Steve did not come to everything, but I did end up going to all the family celebrations,” she said. “I think because after Thanksgiving, I just kind of adjusted my mindset to, ‘I can’t control any of this. I’ve said my piece, people know where I stand, and me being like angstful or upset or stressed out at this point is really affecting nobody but me, so I’m just going to move on mentally and make the decisions that I think are right, do the things that I think are best, and if other people don’t, then they’ve shown me who they are and where they stand and I can make my own decisions from there.”

Mina admitted it has been “exhausting to pretend everything is OK.” She is still “not in a great place” with several family members and feels “weird tension and negative energy” trying to reconcile their differences.