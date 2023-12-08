HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Gives Update on Relationship With Mom

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has revealed that she is ready to enter the new year with a new circle of loved ones, which means cutting certain people out of her life… like her mother, Karen E. Laine

The former Good Bones host opened up on the latest episode of her Mina AF podcast, noting how she’s taken a fresh approach to choosing the people in her “inner circle.”

Hawk took inspiration from author Brené Brown’s Square Squad idea from her book Dare To Lead, which recommends “having a small square of people in your life that you can really be your true self around,” names that should be able to fit on a 1-inch by 1-inch piece of paper.

“You know I’ve had my fair share of personal challenges, professional challenges… moments where I question everything like my worth, my purpose, my decisions,” Hawk shared, noting how it was “tricky” at first to whittle down her list of names.

“When I started rattling off the names of people whose opinion I care about, I was like, this is a really long list,” she continued, naming her children, Jack and Charlotte, husband, Steve, sister, Kelsy, her older brother and his wife, her close friend Adrienne, her dad, stepmom, and the kids’ “fake grandma.”

“Figuring out who your Square Squad is when you’re in those tough moments can really become invaluable,” Hawk said. “They’re the ones that see [us] at our worst and our best and are there, not as ‘yes’ people, [but] they can support you in a healthy way without judgment and can help guide you.”

One person Hawk didn’t mention was her mom, with whom she previously ran the Two Chicks and a Hammer renovation business and co-hosted Good Bones. Hawk has opened up previously about her falling out with Laine, who she hasn’t spoken with in a year.

Hawk also didn’t mention her brother Tad, who she had a rift with during the filming of the eighth and final season of Good Bones, which recently led to tension over family Thanksgiving plans.

“There were times where I had to set boundaries with certain people who, even though I thought might be in my life forever, they were no longer contributing positively, and that’s okay,” Hawk continued in regards to her list.

“It’s about putting your mental and emotional health in a good place, and sometimes that means the people you surround yourself with changes,” she stated.

As for Laine, she has kept relatively quiet in recent months since Good Bones ended. However, a recent post from fellow Good Bones alum Cory Miller hinted at a new show in the works. On his Instagram Stories on December 5, Miller posted a series of snaps with Laine teasing a new project and tagging HGTV.