Emmys 2023: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

Samantha Westfall
Comments
Emmys
Vince Bucci/Photo by Getty Images

Emmys

 More

Time to dust off your Emmy ballot because TV’s biggest night is finally here! After a four-month delay due to the industry strikes of summer and fall, the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15, honoring the best in television of the year (specifically, the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023).

Host Anthony Anderson will emcee the ceremony, which sees Succession topping the list of nominees with 27 nods, while The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso follow closely behind.

All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below (some already won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards), with the winners — updating live! — noted in bold.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 1

The Bear (Credit: Matt Dinerstein/FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
House of the Dragon
Succession
The Crown
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn in 'Better Call Saul'

Better Call Saul (Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Meghann Fahy in 'The White Lotus'

The White Lotus (Credit: HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

BEEF
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jessica Chastain in 'George & Tammy'

George & Tammy (Credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, BEEF

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, BEEF

Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, BEEF
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, BEEF

Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, BEEF
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Ken Jennings for 'Jeopardy!'

Jeopardy! (Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-ins & Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank

Why 'Outlander,' 'Black Mirror' & More Shows Aren't Eligible for 2023 Emmys
Related

Why 'Outlander,' 'Black Mirror' & More Shows Aren't Eligible for 2023 Emmys

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking
Untucked
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud
Jeopardy!
That’s My Jam
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem with John Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live

Emmys

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
We Are Family
1
‘We Are Family’ Mystery Star & Cousin on Donna Summer Duet and How Show Changed Them
Kieran Culkin, Ayo Edebiri, and Ali Wong are among the 2024 Critics Choice Awards winners
2
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Complete TV Winners List
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy
3
Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Jo Koy in Critics Choice Monologue
Roman Zaragoza, Danielle Pinnock, and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts' Season 3
4
‘Ghosts’: Which Spirits Are Definitely Returning & Who May Not Be
Todd and Julie Chrisley
5
Todd & Julie Chrisley Quietly Sold $5.2 Million Home While Behind Bars