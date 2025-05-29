Top 100 Most-Watched Shows of 2024-2025 Season Revealed

The year’s most-watched shows have been revealed. Nielsen’s full list of the 100 biggest series of the 2024-2025 season in total viewers, including both streamers and broadcasters, over the traditional 35-day viewing window has been revealed.

Of the top 100, Netflix claimed a big share, but other streamers like Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and Prime Video made the list, along with all of the big four broadcasters ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

So where did your favorite shows of the season rank on the full list?

Take a look at the full ranking below (via Variety):

1. Squid Game (Netflix, 27.1 million)

2. Adolescence (Netflix, 19 million)

3. Tracker (CBS, 17.4 million)

4. Reacher (Amazon Prime Video, 17.3 million)

5. High Potential (ABC, 16.1 million)

6. Matlock (CBS, 16 million)

7. Landman (Paramount+, 15.8 million)

8. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix, 15.7 million)

8. Zero Day (Netflix, 15.7 million)

10. Nobody Wants This (Netflix, 15.2 million)

11. The Night Agent (Netflix, 14.8 million)

12. American Primeval (Netflix, 13.8 million)

13. Running Point (Netflix, 13.1 million)

14. The Residence (Netflix, 12.8 million)

15. A Man on the Inside (Netflix, 12.4 million)

16. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS, 12.1 million)

16. Ghosts (CBS, 12.1 million)

16. Yellowstone (Paramount, 12.1 million)

19. 1923 (Paramount+, 11.9 million)

20. The White Lotus (HBO, 11.6 million)

21. Elsbeth (CBS, 11.5 million)

21. Ms. Rachel (Netflix/YouTube, 11.5 million)

23. La Palma (Netflix, 11.4 million)

23. Will Trent (ABC, 11.4 million)

25. 9-1-1 (ABC, 11.1 million)

26. Watson (CBS, 11 million)

26. The Madness (Netflix, 11 million)

26. MobLand (Paramount+, 11 million)

29. No Good Deed (Netflix, 10.9 million)

29. Shifting Gears (ABC, 19.9 million)

31. The Rookie (ABC, 10.8 million)

32. NCIS (CBS, 10.6 million)

32. FBI (CBS, 10.6 million)

34. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix, 10.5 million)

35. Black Doves (Netflix, 10.4 million)

36. Chicago Fire (NBC, 10.3 million)

37. Missing You (Netflix, 10.2 million)

38. Blue Bloods (CBS, 10.1 million)

38. Virgin River (Netflix, 10.1 million)

40. Chicago P.D. (NBC, 9.8 million)

41. Chicago Med (NBC, 9.8 million)

42. Fire Country (CBS, 9.6 million)

42. Cross (Amazon Prime Video, 9.6 million)

44. NCIS: Origins (CBS, 9.3 million)

45. Agatha All Along (Disney+, 9 million)

46. Abbott Elementary (ABC, 8.8 million)

47. 60 Minutes (CBS, 8.7 million)

47. Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 8.7 million)

49. Paradise (Hulu, 8.5 million)

50. Tulsa King (Paramount+, 8.4 million)

50. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, 8.4 million)

52. Survivor Season 47 (CBS, 8.3 million)

52. The Voice (NBC, 8.3 million)

52. The Diplomat (Netflix, 8.3 million)

55. FBI: International (CBS, 8.2 million)

55. The Equalizer (CBS, 8.2 million)

55. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 8.2 million)

58. Cobra Kai (Netflix, 8.1 million)

59. Survivor Season 48 (CBS, 7.9 million)

59. The Penguin (HBO, 7.9 million)

61. Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+, 7.8 million)

62. Doctor Odyssey (ABC, 7.7 million)

63. Doc (Fox, 7.6 million)

64. The Voice Tuesday (NBC, 7.5 million)

64. Brilliant Minds (NBC, 7.5 million

66. Outer Banks (Netflix, 7.4 million)

67. American Idol (ABC, 7.3 million)

68. S.W.A.T. (CBS, 7.2 million)

69. NCIS: Sydney (CBS, 7.1 million)

69. Is It Cake? Holiday (Netflix, 7.1 million)

69. Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 7.1 million)

69. 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 7.1 million)

73. The Americas (NBC, 7 million)

73. Beast Games (Amazon Prime Video, 7 million)

73. The Hunting Party (NBC, 7 million)

76. Happy’s Place (NBC, 6.9 million)

76. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 6.9 million)

78. Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix, 6.8 million)

78. Severance (Apple TV+, 6.8 million)

80. Law & Order (NBC, 6.7 million)

80. Good American Family (Hulu, 6.7 million)

82. The Irrational (NBC, 6.6 million)

83. The Neighborhood (CBS, 6.4 million)

84. Star Wars Skeleton Crew (Disney+, 6.3 million)

84. Dream Productions (Disney+, 6.3 million)

86. The Recruit (Netflix, 6.2 million)

86. Win or Lose (Disney+, 6.2 million)

88. St. Denis Medical (NBC, 6.1 million)

89. The Bondsman (Amazon Prime Video, 6 million)

89. Found (NBC, 6 million)

91. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+, 5.8 million)

91. Love Is Blind (Netflix, 5.8 million)

93. The Floor (Fox, 5.7 million)

93. On Call (Prime Video, 5.7 million)

95. The Amazing Race (CBS, 5.6 million)

95. Pulse (Netflix, 5.6 million)

95. Beauty in Black (Netflix, 5.6 million)

95. American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Netflix, 5.6 million)

95. The Conners (ABC, 5.6 million)