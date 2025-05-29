‘S.W.A.T.’ Star David Lim Breaks Silence on Shemar Moore Spinoff ‘Exiles’

The world of S.W.A.T., a show that was canceled and uncanceled more than once, is going to continue, only with just Shemar Moore. David Lim, who played Tan for all eight seasons of the CBS drama, admitted in a post on social media on Wednesday, May 28, that seeing the news of S.W.A.T. Exiles did “sting.”

Lim shared a lengthy message alongside a photo of the cast and crew of S.W.A.T., writing about what being part of the show meant to him and then addressing the new spinoff, Exiles, after sitting with the news of it since it had been announced on May 18.

“Being a part of S.W.A.T. for the past 8 seasons has been one of the great honors of my life. I poured my heart into playing Tan—and even more than that, into the team and friendships we built on and off screen. What made S.W.A.T. special wasn’t just the action, or one character. It was the squad. The bond. The camaraderie. The shared blood, sweat, tears, and laughs we gave to every episode. That effortless chemistry was there from the very first day we came together for the pilot, and it carried through all 8 seasons,” Lim explained.

“I’m proud of how we fought for a ninth season. We believed we still had more to give, more stories to tell. We wanted it for our crew, for each other, and for the newer faces just joining us. It wasn’t in the cards for all of us—and that’s okay. We had a magical run and went out on a high note with those final two episodes,” he continued.

S.W.A.T. ended with the last two episodes airing back-to-back on Friday, May 16, with 20-Squad heading out to do their work like usual. It was only two days later that Sony Pictures Television announced S.W.A.T. Exiles, with only Shemar Moore reprising his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. The new series, which was ordered for 10 episodes, has yet to be attached to a network or streaming service.

“I’d be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn’t sting. It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale—with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one,” Lim wrote. “After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could’ve been a moment of reflection and recognition—for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many.”

See his full message in the Instagram post below.

S.W.A.T. Exiles sees a high-profile mission going sideways leading to Hondo being pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.

Moore did address the fact that the rest of the team — calling them “a strong squad, a family, a team” — won’t be back in his own statement on Instagram, on Tuesday, May 20.

“I’m not saying I’m Tom Brady, but I’m the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T. — that’s not arrogant, that’s not ego, it’s the fact. I’m the quarterback. I’m Shemar Moore, aka Hondo,” he said in the video. “Just like in sports, Tom Brady might be the quarterback, but people get traded. … The teams keep on pushing with their quarterback, and I’m that guy. … [I’m] not going to apologize for nothing. Busted my ass for 31 years to do what I do, and excited about the future.”

