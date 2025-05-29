Carrie Underwood Reflects on Relationship With ‘Bestie’ Bo Bice During ‘American Idol’

Finalists Bo Bice (L) and Carrie Underwood (R) appear onstage at the 'American Idol' final
Carrie Underwood and Bo Bice were competing against each other in Season 4 of American Idol, but they were also IRL friends. In the final episode of her Idol to Icon YouTube series, Underwood rewatched the moment she was announced as the winner over Bice in the 2005 finale and reflected on their relationship.

“I also can’t explain how amazing Bo is and was during the entire show,” the country superstar said. “We were besties from early on in the show, so for the two of us to be in the finale together, it was a dream come true to have my friend next to me on that stage, as well.”

Underwood returned to the show as a judge for Season 23 earlier this year and reunited with Bice. She also paid tribute to the 20-year anniversary of her win by re-wearing the dress she wore when she was crowned the champion.

On Idol to Icon, Underwood choked back tears as she looked back at her post-win performance. “I think about my journey on American Idol all the time because it’s so grand. It’s unbelievable.”

Singer Carrie Underwood (R) is named the new American Idol by host Ryan Seacrest

She added, “To go from somebody who was going to school, trying to figure out what she wanted to do with the rest of her life, and just kind of on a whim go try out for American Idol, and then to make it past the first round, make it past the second round, to keep going, and then end up the last person standing, and then everything that’s happened since then, it just sounds insane. It sounds insane to me when I think about it. If I hadn’t made that one decision in my life, my life would be completely different.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer also recalled how long it felt to hear Ryan Seacrest announce her name as the winner. “Those few seconds felt like a lifetime,” she admitted. “I was trying not to pass out or get sick or something on stage as we waited for those long seconds. I feel like he drew it out the perfect amount of time.”

