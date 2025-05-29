Most-Watched TV of 2024-2025: ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘FBI’ Spinoffs, ‘Found’ & More Canceled Shows

Nielsen’s list of the most watched shows in total viewers and among adults 18-49 for the 2024-2025 season, with 35 days of linear and streaming viewing, is out, and it proves, at least when it comes to those on the former list, that bringing in viewers doesn’t mean a show will remain on the air.

Eleven canceled shows and one still in limbo shows make the list among total viewers. Blue Bloods, which ended after 14 seasons in December 2024, is the first to show up, at number 38. Other canceled shows on the list are four more CBS dramas (FBI: Most Wanted at 50, FBI: International and The Equalizer at 55, and S.W.A.T. at 68), 9-1-1: Lone Star (69), two NBC shows (The Irrational at 82 and Found at 90), two Prime Video series (The Bondsman at 90 and On Call at 94), and The Conners (96). There are three Dick Wolf shows.

ABC has yet to make a decision about Doctor Odyssey. The latest from the network was “creative conversations are on-going” on May 13, 2025. It’s the 62nd most-watched show among total viewers of the 2024-2025 season in 35 days of viewing.

Two of the aforementioned shows also are in the top 100 of the most-watched among adults 18-49: On Call at 73 and The Bondsman at 83. The Wheel of Time also makes that list, at 98.

There are some notable differences when comparing the top 10 for both lists. Squid Game and Adolescence hold the top two spots for both total viewers and adults 18-49, but those are the only ones that are the same. (Reacher, Landman, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and Nobody Wants This are on both lists.) There are three broadcast shows — Tracker, High Potential, and Matlock — on the total viewers list’s top 10, whereas among adults 18-49, the first one is in the 14th spot (High Potential).

When it comes to other broadcast shows, the three One Chicago shows (Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med) and NCISes (the mothership, Origins, and Sydney) make the total viewers list but not adults 18-49. 9-1-1 is on both lists, but higher for total viewers (25 vs. 43).

See the full list of the top 100 most-watched shows of 2024-2025 across 35 days here.