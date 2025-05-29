Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson‘s family will be at the forefront of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which has given the couple, their six children, and several grandchildren the opportunity to bond like never before. However, not everybody was immediately onboard to start letting cameras into their lives eight years after the finale of the original Duck Dynasty.

“Everyone kind of came at it differently,” Korie tells TV Insider. “Our younger kids just remember all the fun. Will [Robertson] and Bella [Robertson], they were young enough that it was just all fun. They got to be with their cousins all the time. John Luke [Robertson] and Sadie [Robertson] were a little older. It was their teen years when this was happening. So they definitely experienced maybe a little bit more of the hard sides of fame as teenagers.”

While it “took them a minute to really think it through,” John Luke and Sadie eventually agreed. “We all have really good, busy lives already,” Korie explains. “Things felt good as to where we were in life, so we’re like, ‘Is doing another show going to mess that up in any way?’ Everything in life, especially the big things, we go in with a lot of prayer. So we did have family meetings where we all sat around and talked about it and prayed about it. We wouldn’t be doing it if every single one [of us] weren’t like, ‘Yes, we’re in, we want to do this.'”

One person who “didn’t need any convincing” was Uncle Si [Robertson], Korie shares. “I think he’s been ready since we wrapped the last season,” she reveals. “Seriously, it’s so much fun to get to spend time filming with him. He keeps us all laughing!”

Korie says that everyone being able to work together again is “such a gift,” adding, “Our kids get to have these special moments with their grandparents and Uncle Si, aunts and uncles, and that’s been really sweet this time around, too. The grandkids, of course, love it because they love being with their cousins. They’ve been a way bigger part of the show than we really expected. The grandkids are just hilarious and having fun with it. It’s been really sweet to see that too.”

One family member who won’t be appearing on the show all that much is Willie and Korie’s youngest son, Rowdy, whom they adopted in 2016 and was away at college for most of Duck Dynasty: The Revival’s filming.

“It’s funny because we have such a big family,” Korie points out. “I saw an article the other day talking about how [eldest daughter] Rebecca was introduced to Duck Dynasty in Season 5 because she was away at college. She was at LSU, she moved to L.A. for a little bit. John Luke and [wife] Mary Kate went off to college during the show, so they weren’t in seasons because they were away. Hopefully as we get more and more seasons of this, people will watch and we’ll get more and more. You know, every family kind of weaves in and out of one another’s lives and moves and babies and all that fun stuff.”

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Season 1 Premiere, Sunday, June 1, 9/8c, A&E