‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Gets ‘Raw Deal’ & Misses Out on $60,000

Wheel of Fortune contestant Kylene Foster missed out on taking home $60,000 after getting a “raw deal” during the Bonus Round. The Tiffin, Ohio, native won the game show after detailing her time on show before her episode aired.

She played against Buffy Davis, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Jimmy Bryant, from Petal, Mississippi, on Wednesday, May 28. Foster is a mother to a son named Riley and she wants to bring more fun into her life.

Davis, an avid Taylor Swift fan, solved the first two toss-ups, putting her in the lead with $2,000. However, Foster quickly took the lead after solving the first puzzle — “Exciting Innovations” — putting $3,450 in her bank.

For the Mystery Round, Bryant, a gold panner, solved half of the puzzle before going Bankrupt. The same happened with Davis. Ultimately, Foster solved the “Periodic & Ping-Ping Table” maintaining the lead with $6,150.

She also solved the prize puzzle — “Some People Have All The Luck” — and won a trip to the Canadian Rockies, giving her $18,950. Bryant finally got on the board when he solved one of the three Triple Toss-Ups. The other two opponents solved the remaining toss-ups. Davis solved the final puzzle, but it wasn’t enough to take her to the Bonus Round.

Davis left with $11,400. Bryant took home $2,000. Foster was the night’s big winner with $20,950.

During the Bonus Round, Foster brought her 17-year-old son Riley who was celebrating his birthday, with her. She also brought her mom, Robin, along.

Foster chose “What are you doing?” for the category. After Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she quickly chose “C,H,B, and O.” She didn’t have much to work with as her puzzle looked like “_O_ _N_ O_ _.”

“Boxing Old,” she guessed. “Boring Old.” Neither of those guesses were right as the puzzle was “Dozing Off.” Host Ryan Seacrest revealed that $40,000 was in the envelope.

Foster seemed to keep a good attitude despite losing the Bonus Round. She shook Seacrest’s hand and said it was good to meet him before the show ended. In her pre-show interview, Foster revealed that she was a huge fan of Ryan Seacrest and was starstruck when she first met him on set.

“Kylene had the RAW DEAL list,” a YouTube user said. “Kylee picking ‘What Are You Doing?’ was a bad decision.”

“Another borderline impossible puzzle,” said one fan.

“That final puzzle was tough,” a Reddit user commented.

