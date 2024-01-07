2023 Creative Arts Emmys: ‘The Last of Us’ Wins Big on Night 1
HBO’s The Last of Us really “clicked” with the Television Academy, judging from the first of two back-to-back 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies.
The post-apocalyptic drama won the most awards of Night 1 on Saturday, January 6, taking home eight awards, including trophies for guest actors Nick Offerman and Storm Reid, pictured above.
Tied for second place — with four Emmys apiece — were The Bear, Wednesday, and The White Lotus.
Other honorees included Judith Light, Ed Sheeran, Sam Richardson, and “Weird Al” Yankovic, who all took home their first Primetime Emmys on Saturday’s ceremony.
See a full list of winners from Night 1 below (via EW) — and watch the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, January 13, at 8/7c on FXX, and the 75th Emmy Awards at 8/7c on Monday, January 15, on Fox.
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson — WINNER
Ben Schwartz, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu — WINNER
Paula Pell, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, Wendy O’Brien and Chris Gehry
Jury Duty, Susie Farris
Only Murders in the Building, Bernard Telsey, Destiny Lilly, and Tiffany Little Canfield
Ted Lasso, Theo Park
The Bear, Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, and AJ Links — WINNER
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Bad Sisters, Nina Gold and Lucy Amos
Succession, Avy Kaufman
The Crown, Robert Sterne
The Last of Us, Victoria Thomas, Jennifer Page and Corinne Clark
The White Lotus, Meredith Tucker, Barbara Giordani and Francesco Vedovati — WINNER
Yellowjackets, Junie Lowry Johnson, Corinne Clark, Libby Goldstein and Jennifer Page
Outstanding Casing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef, Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce — WINNER
Dahmer, Robert J. Ulrich, Carol Kritzer and Eric Dawson
Daisy Jones and the Six, Justine Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner
Fleishman is in Trouble, Laura Rosenthal and Jodi Angstreich
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Wendy O’Brien
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Blindspotting, Routines: “The History” / “San Quentin Blues,” Jon Boogz, Choreographer — WINNER
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Routines: “New Cool” / “Hand Jive” / “The Boom,” Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Routines: “Pulling Strings” / “Hit Me Again” / “High Rollin,” Jeffrey Mortensen and Louise Hradsky, Choreographers
Schmigadoon!, Routines: “Bells and Whistles” / “Good Enough to Eat” / “Bustin’ Out,” Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Routines: “Trash Man” / “Dream Kitchen,” Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird, Natalie Kingston — WINNER
Boston Strangler, Ben Kutchins
Dead Ringers, Jody Lee Lipes
George & Tammy, Igor Martinovic
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Anastas Michos
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta, Christian Sprenger — WINNER
Barry, Carl Herse
How I Met Your Father, Gary Baum
Only Murders in the Building, Chris Teague
Schmigadoon!, Jon Joffin
The Mandalorian, Dean Cundey
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
Andor, Damián García
House of the Dragon, Catherine Goldschmidt
The Crown, Adriano Goldman
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, M. David Mullen — WINNER
The Old Man, Sean Porter
Wednesday, David Lanzenberg
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Emily in Paris
Only Murders in the Building
Succession
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday — WINNER
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef — WINNER
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fleishman is in Trouble
Swarm
The Watcher
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Abbott Elementary
Emily in Paris
Only Murders in the Building
P-Valley
Ted Lasso
The Last of Us
The White Lotus — WINNER
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Stories
Emily in Paris
Star Trek: Picard
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday — WINNER
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Hocus Pocus 2
House of the Dragon — WINNER
Obi-Wan Kenobi
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Mandalorian
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us — WINNER
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face — WINNER
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us — WINNER
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Main Title Design
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Hello Tomorrow!
The Last of Us — WINNER
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Outstanding Motion Design
Ms. Marvel — WINNER
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
A Small Light: “What Can Be Saved,” Ariel Marx
Hocus Pocus 2, John Debney
Ms. Marvel: “Time and Again,” Laura Karpman
Prey, Sarah Schachner
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson — WINNER
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Andor: “Rix Road,” Nicholas Britell
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding,” Nicholas Britell
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time,” Gustavo Santaolalla
The White Lotus: “In the Sandbox,” Cristobal Tapia de Veer — WINNER
Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number,” Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon
Outstanding Music Supervision
Daisy Jones & the Six:“Track 8: Looks Like We Made It,” Frankie Pine
Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” Nora Felder
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell,” Tony Von Pervieux and Christa Miller
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes,” Robin Urdang
The White Lotus: “Bull Elephants,” Gabe Hilfer — WINNER
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Andor, Nicholas Britell
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Holly Amber Church
Ms. Marvel, Laura Karpman
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Howard Shore
Wednesday, Danny Elfman — WINNER
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Ginny & Georgia: “Hark! Darkness Descends!,” “Marriage is a Dungeon” by Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield
Ted Lasso: “Mom City,” “Fought and Lost” by Tom How, Sam Ryder, and Jamie Hartman
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell,” “A Beautiful Game” by Ed Sheeran, Max Martin, and Foy Vance — WINNER
The L Word: Generation Q: “Questions for the Universe,” “All About Me” by Heather McIntosh, Allyson Newman and Taura Stinson
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan,” “Your Personal Trash Man Can” by Curtis Moore and Thomas Mizer
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: “Now You Know” by Al Yankovic
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — WINNER
The Crown
The Mandalorian
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
House of the Dragon
Stranger Things
The Mandalorian
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
Perry Mason
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Great — WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six — WINNER
George & Tammy
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Welcome to Chippendales
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone,” Skip Macdonald
Succession: “America Decides,” Jane Rizzo
Succession: “Connor’s Wedding,” Bill Henry
Succession: “With Open Eyes,” Ken Eluto
The Last of Us: “Endure and Survive,” Timothy A. Good and Emily Mendez — WINNER
The White Lotus: “Abductions,” Heather Persons
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci,” John M. Valerio
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Call Me Kat: “Call Me Consciously Uncoupled,” Pamela Marshall
How I Met Your Father: “Daddy,” Russell Griffin
Night Court: “Pilot,” Kirk Benson and Chris Poulos — WINNER
The Upshaws: “Duct Up,” Russell Griffin and Angel Gamboa Bryant
The Upshaws: “Off Beat,” Angel Gamboa Bryant
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
Barry: “wow,” Franky Guttman and Ali Greer
Only Murders in the Building: “The Last Day of Bunny Folger,” Peggy Tachdjian
Ted Lasso: “Mom City,” A.J. Catoline and Alex Szabo
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell,” Melissa McCoy and Francesca Castro
The Bear: “System,” Joanna Naugle — WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows: “Go Flip Yourself,” Yana Gorskaya and Dane McMaster
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef: “Figures of Light,” Nat Fuller and Laura Zempel — WINNER
Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “The Good Boy Box,” Stephanie Filo
Ms. Marvel: “Generation Why,” Nona Khodai and Sabrina Pilsco
Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI,” Kelley Dixon and Josh Earl
Prey, Angela M. Catanzaro and Claudia Castello
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Jamie Kennedy
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Poker Face
Succession
Ted Lasso
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday — WINNER
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Daisy Jones & the Six
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — WINNER
House of the Dragon
Perry Mason
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
How I Met Your Father
Only Murders in the Building — WINNER
Schmigadoon!
The Bear
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
House of the Dragon
Star Trek: Picard
The Last of Us — WINNER
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Barry
Reservation Dogs
The Bear — WINNER
The Mandalorian
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor
House of the Dragon
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Last of Us — WINNER
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Mrs. Davis
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Prey — WINNER
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
The Bear — WINNER
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
Stranger Things
Succession
The Last of Us — WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The White Lotus
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef
Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six — WINNER
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Andor
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us — WINNER
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Five Days at Memorial: “Day Two” — WINNER
Shadow and Bone: “Rusalye”
Ted Lasso: “Mom City”
The Nevers: “It’s a Good Day”
The Umbrella Academy: “Marigold”
Wednesday: “A Murder of Woes”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry — WINNER
Cobra Kai
Poker Face
Tulsa King
Wednesday
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
FBI: Most Wanted
S.W.A.T.
The Boys — WINNER
The Mandalorian
The Rookie
Outstanding Stunt Performance
FBI: Most Wanted: “Black Mirror,” Chad Hessler
Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” Jahnel Curfman, Shannon Beshears and Niko Dalman
Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” Courtney Schwartz and Michelle Andrea Adams
The Mandalorian: “Chapter 24: The Return,” Lateef Crowder, JJ Dashnaw, Paul Darnell and Ryan Ryusaki — WINNER
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — WINNER
