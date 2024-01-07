2023 Creative Arts Emmys: ‘The Last of Us’ Wins Big on Night 1

HBO’s The Last of Us really “clicked” with the Television Academy, judging from the first of two back-to-back 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies.

The post-apocalyptic drama won the most awards of Night 1 on Saturday, January 6, taking home eight awards, including trophies for guest actors Nick Offerman and Storm Reid, pictured above.

Tied for second place — with four Emmys apiece — were The Bear, Wednesday, and The White Lotus.

Other honorees included Judith Light, Ed Sheeran, Sam Richardson, and “Weird Al” Yankovic, who all took home their first Primetime Emmys on Saturday’s ceremony.

See a full list of winners from Night 1 below (via EW) — and watch the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, January 13, at 8/7c on FXX, and the 75th Emmy Awards at 8/7c on Monday, January 15, on Fox.

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson — WINNER

Ben Schwartz, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu — WINNER

Paula Pell, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, Wendy O’Brien and Chris Gehry

Jury Duty, Susie Farris

Only Murders in the Building, Bernard Telsey, Destiny Lilly, and Tiffany Little Canfield

Ted Lasso, Theo Park

The Bear, Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, and AJ Links — WINNER

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Bad Sisters, Nina Gold and Lucy Amos

Succession, Avy Kaufman

The Crown, Robert Sterne

The Last of Us, Victoria Thomas, Jennifer Page and Corinne Clark

The White Lotus, Meredith Tucker, Barbara Giordani and Francesco Vedovati — WINNER

Yellowjackets, Junie Lowry Johnson, Corinne Clark, Libby Goldstein and Jennifer Page

Outstanding Casing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef, Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce — WINNER

Dahmer, Robert J. Ulrich, Carol Kritzer and Eric Dawson

Daisy Jones and the Six, Justine Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner

Fleishman is in Trouble, Laura Rosenthal and Jodi Angstreich

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Wendy O’Brien

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Blindspotting, Routines: “The History” / “San Quentin Blues,” Jon Boogz, Choreographer — WINNER

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Routines: “New Cool” / “Hand Jive” / “The Boom,” Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Routines: “Pulling Strings” / “Hit Me Again” / “High Rollin,” Jeffrey Mortensen and Louise Hradsky, Choreographers

Schmigadoon!, Routines: “Bells and Whistles” / “Good Enough to Eat” / “Bustin’ Out,” Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Routines: “Trash Man” / “Dream Kitchen,” Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Bird, Natalie Kingston — WINNER

Boston Strangler, Ben Kutchins

Dead Ringers, Jody Lee Lipes

George & Tammy, Igor Martinovic

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Anastas Michos

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta, Christian Sprenger — WINNER

Barry, Carl Herse

How I Met Your Father, Gary Baum

Only Murders in the Building, Chris Teague

Schmigadoon!, Jon Joffin

The Mandalorian, Dean Cundey

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

Andor, Damián García

House of the Dragon, Catherine Goldschmidt

The Crown, Adriano Goldman

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, M. David Mullen — WINNER

The Old Man, Sean Porter

Wednesday, David Lanzenberg

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Emily in Paris

Only Murders in the Building

Succession

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday — WINNER

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef — WINNER

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fleishman is in Trouble

Swarm

The Watcher

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary

Emily in Paris

Only Murders in the Building

P-Valley

Ted Lasso

The Last of Us

The White Lotus — WINNER

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories

Emily in Paris

Star Trek: Picard

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday — WINNER

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Hocus Pocus 2

House of the Dragon — WINNER

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Mandalorian

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us — WINNER

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face — WINNER

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us — WINNER

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Main Title Design

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Hello Tomorrow!

The Last of Us — WINNER

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Outstanding Motion Design

Ms. Marvel — WINNER

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

A Small Light: “What Can Be Saved,” Ariel Marx

Hocus Pocus 2, John Debney

Ms. Marvel: “Time and Again,” Laura Karpman

Prey, Sarah Schachner

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson — WINNER

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor: “Rix Road,” Nicholas Britell

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding,” Nicholas Britell

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time,” Gustavo Santaolalla

The White Lotus: “In the Sandbox,” Cristobal Tapia de Veer — WINNER

Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number,” Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon

Outstanding Music Supervision

Daisy Jones & the Six:“Track 8: Looks Like We Made It,” Frankie Pine

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” Nora Felder

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell,” Tony Von Pervieux and Christa Miller

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Four Minutes,” Robin Urdang

The White Lotus: “Bull Elephants,” Gabe Hilfer — WINNER

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor, Nicholas Britell

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Holly Amber Church

Ms. Marvel, Laura Karpman

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Howard Shore

Wednesday, Danny Elfman — WINNER

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ginny & Georgia: “Hark! Darkness Descends!,” “Marriage is a Dungeon” by Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield

Ted Lasso: “Mom City,” “Fought and Lost” by Tom How, Sam Ryder, and Jamie Hartman

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell,” “A Beautiful Game” by Ed Sheeran, Max Martin, and Foy Vance — WINNER

The L Word: Generation Q: “Questions for the Universe,” “All About Me” by Heather McIntosh, Allyson Newman and Taura Stinson

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan,” “Your Personal Trash Man Can” by Curtis Moore and Thomas Mizer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: “Now You Know” by Al Yankovic

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — WINNER

The Crown

The Mandalorian

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

House of the Dragon

Stranger Things

The Mandalorian

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

Perry Mason

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Great — WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six — WINNER

George & Tammy

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Welcome to Chippendales

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone,” Skip Macdonald

Succession: “America Decides,” Jane Rizzo

Succession: “Connor’s Wedding,” Bill Henry

Succession: “With Open Eyes,” Ken Eluto

The Last of Us: “Endure and Survive,” Timothy A. Good and Emily Mendez — WINNER

The White Lotus: “Abductions,” Heather Persons

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci,” John M. Valerio

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Consciously Uncoupled,” Pamela Marshall

How I Met Your Father: “Daddy,” Russell Griffin

Night Court: “Pilot,” Kirk Benson and Chris Poulos — WINNER

The Upshaws: “Duct Up,” Russell Griffin and Angel Gamboa Bryant

The Upshaws: “Off Beat,” Angel Gamboa Bryant

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

Barry: “wow,” Franky Guttman and Ali Greer

Only Murders in the Building: “The Last Day of Bunny Folger,” Peggy Tachdjian

Ted Lasso: “Mom City,” A.J. Catoline and Alex Szabo

Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell,” Melissa McCoy and Francesca Castro

The Bear: “System,” Joanna Naugle — WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows: “Go Flip Yourself,” Yana Gorskaya and Dane McMaster

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: “Figures of Light,” Nat Fuller and Laura Zempel — WINNER

Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “The Good Boy Box,” Stephanie Filo

Ms. Marvel: “Generation Why,” Nona Khodai and Sabrina Pilsco

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI,” Kelley Dixon and Josh Earl

Prey, Angela M. Catanzaro and Claudia Castello

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Jamie Kennedy

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Poker Face

Succession

Ted Lasso

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday — WINNER

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Daisy Jones & the Six

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — WINNER

House of the Dragon

Perry Mason

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

How I Met Your Father

Only Murders in the Building — WINNER

Schmigadoon!

The Bear

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

House of the Dragon

Star Trek: Picard

The Last of Us — WINNER

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry

Reservation Dogs

The Bear — WINNER

The Mandalorian

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor

House of the Dragon

Stranger Things

The Boys

The Last of Us — WINNER

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Mrs. Davis

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Prey — WINNER

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry

Only Murders in the Building

The Bear — WINNER

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

Stranger Things

Succession

The Last of Us — WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The White Lotus

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef

Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six — WINNER

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Andor

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us — WINNER

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Five Days at Memorial: “Day Two” — WINNER

Shadow and Bone: “Rusalye”

Ted Lasso: “Mom City”

The Nevers: “It’s a Good Day”

The Umbrella Academy: “Marigold”

Wednesday: “A Murder of Woes”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry — WINNER

Cobra Kai

Poker Face

Tulsa King

Wednesday

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

FBI: Most Wanted

S.W.A.T.

The Boys — WINNER

The Mandalorian

The Rookie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

FBI: Most Wanted: “Black Mirror,” Chad Hessler

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” Jahnel Curfman, Shannon Beshears and Niko Dalman

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” Courtney Schwartz and Michelle Andrea Adams

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 24: The Return,” Lateef Crowder, JJ Dashnaw, Paul Darnell and Ryan Ryusaki — WINNER

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — WINNER

75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Saturday, January 13, 8/7c, FXX

75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, January 15, 8/7c, Fox