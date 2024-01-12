‘Oppenheimer’ Streaming Date Set for Peacock Release

Mark those calendars because anyone who’s been waiting to watch (or rewatch, without having to go to the theaters) Oppenheimer will have the chance to do so very soon (as long as they subscribe to a specific streaming service).

Peacock has announced that it will exclusively be streaming Christopher Nolan‘s three-hour film beginning on Friday, February 16. The news comes just days after it won five Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Director, Best Male Actor — Drama for Cillian Murphy, Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey Jr., and Best Original Score.

Also coming to Peacock, starting on February 1, are six Christopher Nolan-directed films: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk, Inception, and Memento.

Oppenheimer, which has earned almost $1 billion worldwide, propels audiences into the paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. With America locked in a devastating war, physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy) becomes the central figure in a pulse-pounding race against the Nazis to develop the first atomic bomb.

In addition to Murphy and Downey Jr., the film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. The cast received four nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. And the movie will be hitting Peacock soon after Oscar nominations are announced (on Tuesday, January 23). The film was written for the screen and directed by Nolan and is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer hit theaters on July 21 (the same day as Barbie, leading to “Barbenheimer”). It became available for digital purchase on November 21. Now, it will be joining Peacock’s film collection, which already includes The Holdovers (with two 2024 Golden Globe wins), Five Nights at Freddy’s, and The Exorcist: Believer.