‘The Regime,’ ‘The Tourist,’ ‘Priscilla’ & More Must-Stream March Titles

Top 25 Streaming Titles March: 'The Regime,' 'The Tourist,' 'Priscilla'
Miya Mizuno/HBO; Netflix; A24
Some of the biggest films of 2023 have made their streaming debuts, joining the long list of exciting TV titles coming out in March.

Christopher Nolan fans can now watch Oppenheimer on Peacock, just in time for the 2024 Oscars where it’s expected to rake in a bundle of awards. The shocking and twisted Saltburn is also now available to stream, as is Sofia Coppola‘s Priscilla, which like Saltburn stars Jacob Elordi.

On the TV side, Kate Winslet returns to the small screen in HBO‘s The Regime in which she plays a wacky but dangerous dictator of an unnamed country in Middle Europe. Come for the cast and creators (Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, and more are in the series created by Succession and The Menu‘s Will Tracy), stay for the absolutely bonkers love story that forms amid the final year of Chancellor Elena Vernham’s authoritarian rule.

The star-studded Palm Royale is also on the horizon, and it brings Carol Burnett back to the screen alongside Laura and Bruce Dern, Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, and more. March will also bring about some exciting documentaries and a new Agatha Christie adaptation starring The Rings of Power‘s Morfydd Clark.

Here are TV Insider’s picks for the Top 25 things to stream this March.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Road House
Laura Radford / Amazon Content Services

1. Road House

Thursday, March 21, Prime Video

Jake Gyllenhaal and his biceps bring the heat to this remake of the Patrick Swayze classic. As a failed UFC fighter hired to keep the peace at a beach bar, he’s targeted by Florida’s scariest real estate developer.

 

Matthias Schoenaerts and Kate Winslet in 'The Regime'
Miya Mizuno/HBO

2. The Regime

Sunday, March 3, Max

Kate Winslet goes from Mare of Easttown to chancellor of a fictional country in Eastern Europe, where politics make for a royal mess.

Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Leonardo Dicaprio star in Killers of the Flower Moon
Apple TV

3. Killers of the Flower Moon

Available now, Apple TV+

Lily Gladstone is a tour de force in Martin Scorsese’s crime epic.

Badland Hunters and Lee Jun-young as Choi Ji-wan, Don Lee as Nam San in Badland Hunters
Cha Min-jung/Netfli

4. Badland Hunters

Available now, Netflix

Like a Korean Escape From New York, this post-apocalyptic thriller presents Seoul as a lawless nightmare following an earthquake that cuts off the entire city from civilization.

Millie Bobby Brown as Elodie in Damsel
John Wilson/Netflix

5. Damsel

Friday, March 8, Netflix

Fairy tale? More like a scary tale for a young lady (Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown) who weds a charming prince, only to find out his family has horrific plans for their newest member.

 

Queens, A female Euglossa orchid bee wipes nectar from her impressive tongue. She mixes the nectar with pollen to create a high energy paste to feed her young
National Geographic for Disney

6. Queens

Tuesday, March 5, Disney+

From bees to beasts, the matriarchs of nature display their own crowns in this docuseries.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer
Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Oppenheimer

Recently available, Peacock

Surrounded by an all-star cast, Cillian Murphy becomes the destroyer of worlds in Christopher Nolan’s A+ biopic about the man who is known as the father of the atomic bomb. The film also garnered a slew of Oscar noms!

Hanus (voice by Paul Dano) and Adam Sandler as Jakub in Spaceman
Netflix

8. Spaceman

Friday, March 1, Netflix

An astronaut (Adam Sandler) encounters a six-legged fellow traveler in this trippy drama.

Comic Noel Fielding saddles up as the horse thief of U.K. legend
Apple TV

9. The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Friday, March 1, Apple TV+

Comic Noel Fielding saddles up as the horse thief of U.K. legend.

The Rolling Stones pictured in Green Park London for a press conference prior to their departure for America where they are to appear on the Ed Sullivan coast-to -coast show. Keith Richards and Brian Jones. 11th January 1967
Mirrorpix/Hulu

10. The Stones & Brian Jones

Thursday, March 14, Hulu

A profile of the band’s founder.

Next Goal Wins
©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

11. Next Goal Wins

Recently available, Hulu 

Move over, Ted Lasso! There’s a new inspiring team to binge. The not-so-winning American Samoa soccer team gets a wake-up call and a true believer of a coach (Michael Fassbender) in this cheeky sports comedy based on actual events. Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi directs.

Dance Life
Prime Video

12. Dance Life

Available now, Prime Video

Wait till you see the young hoofers toughing it out in this docuseries set at an elite Australian studio!

Kristen Wiig stars in Palm Royale
Apple TV

13. Palm Royale

Wednesday, March 20, Apple TV+

A star-studded cast including Kristen Wiig, Leslie Bibb, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin and Laura Dern headline this underdog story, a stylish, sun-soaked mystery-drama about desperate housewives and socialites at a Florida country club in the ’60s. More reasons to tune in: guest appearances by comedy legend Carol Burnett and two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern!

Jamie Dornan in The Tourist
©HBO Max / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. The Tourist

Thursday, February 29, Netflix

The offbeat British thriller starring Jamie Dornan as a man who can’t remember his past returns for a Season 2 jaunt to Ireland, where the poor guy’s distant history may be worse than his bad luck.

The Year The Earth Changed
Apple TV

15. The Year the Earth Changed

Available now, Apple TV+

Learn how the pandemic’s global lockdown spurred the wild kingdom to let loose.

Jack Whitehall in Jack Whitehall Settle Down
Netflix

16. Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

Available now, Netflix

From kidding around to kids all around! The wildly popular U.K. comic takes the stage of London’s O2 Arena for his first special in four years and riffs on how his life has changed since becoming a father in 2023.

Gaia Messerklinger as Moana in Supersex
Lucia Iuorio/Netflix

17. Supersex

Wednesday, March 6, Netflix

A series inspired by the career of a real-life porn icon.

Emilio Sakraya as Octavio Bergmann and Zwiebel on the set of Sixty Minutes
Netflix

18. Sixty Minutes

Available now, Netflix 

After bailing on a big match to make his daughter’s birthday, an MMA wrestler (German singer-actor Emilio Sakraya) literally fights his way back home.

Earth at Night In Color
Apple TV

19. Earth at Night In Color

Available now, Apple TV+

In this 12-episode 2020-21 nature series narrated by Loki’s Tom Hiddleston, high-tech cameras capture what animals, from polar bears to Patagonia’s pumas, do after sundown.

Lionel Messi in Messi World Cup The Rise of a Legend
Apple TV

20. Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Recently available, Apple TV+

The perfect companion piece to Netflix’s Beckham charts the 17-year career of Argentine soccer icon Lionel Messi and his path to glory during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley
Philippe Le Sourd / A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

21. Priscilla

Recently available, Max

Elvis may have left the building, but his bride remains a fascinating subject for Sofia Coppola’s Presley biopic.

THE MUPPET SHOW, Animal
Henson Associates/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

22. The Muppet Show

Available now, Disney+

It’s time to play the music. It’s time to light the lights. It’s time to rewatch the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational series that ran from 1976 to 1981!

Morfydd Clark and Mathew Baynton in Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy
Britbox

23. Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy

March, Britbox

The 1939 novel makes for a tense two-part thriller filled with twists, misdirections and, of course, murders.

Barry Keoghan in Saltburn
MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

24. Saltburn

Available now, Prime Video

If you’re into black comedy then check out this tale of obsession and deception starring Barry Keoghan.

 

Saffron Coomber stars as jamaican immigrant starting new lives in Three Little Birds
Britbox

25. Three Little Birds

Recently available, Britbox

Rochelle Neil, Saffron Coomber, and Yazmin Belo star as Jamaican immigrants starting new lives in the late ’50s.

