Some of the biggest films of 2023 have made their streaming debuts, joining the long list of exciting TV titles coming out in March.

Christopher Nolan fans can now watch Oppenheimer on Peacock, just in time for the 2024 Oscars where it’s expected to rake in a bundle of awards. The shocking and twisted Saltburn is also now available to stream, as is Sofia Coppola‘s Priscilla, which like Saltburn stars Jacob Elordi.

On the TV side, Kate Winslet returns to the small screen in HBO‘s The Regime in which she plays a wacky but dangerous dictator of an unnamed country in Middle Europe. Come for the cast and creators (Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, and more are in the series created by Succession and The Menu‘s Will Tracy), stay for the absolutely bonkers love story that forms amid the final year of Chancellor Elena Vernham’s authoritarian rule.

The star-studded Palm Royale is also on the horizon, and it brings Carol Burnett back to the screen alongside Laura and Bruce Dern, Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, and more. March will also bring about some exciting documentaries and a new Agatha Christie adaptation starring The Rings of Power‘s Morfydd Clark.

Here are TV Insider’s picks for the Top 25 things to stream this March.