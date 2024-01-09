‘Succession’ & ‘The White Lotus’ Lead in AARP’s Annual Movies for Grownups Awards TV Categories

AARP The Magazine has unveiled the annual Movies for Grownups Awards nominees.

The Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category contenders include Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, and Oppenheimer. In the Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series category, nominations go to The Bear, Fargo, Only Murders in the Building, Succession, and The White Lotus.

“Our goal has always been to ignite cultural change in Hollywood through our Movies for Grownups initiative. And this year’s bumper crop of masterworks worth a grownup’s time suggests that it’s happening,” says AARP film and TV critic Tim Appelo. “AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards fights industry ageism, and they’re a measure of social change as well as artistic excellence.”

For more than two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups initiative has supported films tailored for the 50-plus audience, advocating for content that resonates with older viewers. The winners of this year’s Movies for Grownups Awards will be revealed in the February/March edition of AARP The Magazine, the most widely read magazine in America.

Check out the categories and nominees below.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, and Oppenheimer.

Best Actress

Annette Bening (Nyad), Juliette Binoche (The Taste of Things), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin), Helen Mirren (Golda), and Julia Roberts (Leave the World Behind).

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Anthony Hopkins (Freud’s Last Session), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis (Air), Jodie Foster (Nyad), Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple), Julianne Moore (May December), and Leslie Uggams (American Fiction).

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (The Color Purple), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

Best Director

Ben Affleck (Air), Michael Mann (Ferrari), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Best Screenwriter

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (Barbie), David Hemingson (The Holdovers), Tony McNamara (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), and Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Best Ensemble

American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, and Rustin.

Best Actress (TV)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), and Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building).

Best Actor (TV)

Brian Cox (Succession), Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Oliver Platt (The Bear), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat), and Henry Winkler (Barry).

Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series

The Bear, Fargo, Only Murders in the Building, Succession, and The White Lotus.

Best Reality TV Series

The Amazing Race, America’s Got Talent, The Golden Bachelor, Jury Duty, and The Voice.

Best Intergenerational Film

American Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Holdovers, Leave the World Behind, and Poor Things.

Best Time Capsule

Ferrari, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Priscilla, and Rustin.

Best Documentary

Invisible Beauty, Judy Blume Forever, The Lost Weekend, The Pigeon Tunnel, and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Best Foreign Film

Amerikatsi (Armenia), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), The Taste of Things (France), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).