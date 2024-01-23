2024 Oscars: The Complete List of Nominees

The 2024 Oscars season officially kicked off today, Tuesday, January 23, as Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Jack Quaid (The Boys) presented the nominations live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon all picked up multiple nods, including nominations for Best Picture. Also competing for Best Picture are American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.

Airing Sunday, March 10, at 7/6c on ABC, this year’s show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who is returning to the Oscars stage to present the ceremony for the fourth time. In addition, Kimmel’s wife and Jimmy Kimmel Live! exec producer, Molly McNearney, will return as the award show’s exec producer.

Check below for the full list of nominations.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Directing

Justin Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Documentary (Feature)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary (Short)

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside, Flaming Hot

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

It Never Went Away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Short Film (Animated)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Short Film (Live Action)

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne

Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December, Samy Burch

Past Lives, Celine Song