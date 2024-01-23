2024 Oscars: The Complete List of Nominees

Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy
The Oscars

The 2024 Oscars season officially kicked off today, Tuesday, January 23, as Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Jack Quaid (The Boys) presented the nominations live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon all picked up multiple nods, including nominations for Best Picture. Also competing for Best Picture are American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.

Airing Sunday, March 10, at 7/6c on ABC, this year’s show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who is returning to the Oscars stage to present the ceremony for the fourth time. In addition, Kimmel’s wife and Jimmy Kimmel Live! exec producer, Molly McNearney, will return as the award show’s exec producer.

Check below for the full list of nominations.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Directing

Justin Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Documentary (Feature)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary (Short)

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

International Feature Film

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside, Flaming Hot
I’m Just Ken, Barbie
It Never Went Away, American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Short Film (Animated)

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Short Film (Live Action)

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers, Alexander Payne
Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
May December, Samy Burch
Past Lives, Celine Song

