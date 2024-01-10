Michonne Hunts for Rick in New ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Trailer

AMC Networks has unveiled the first trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, set to premiere on Sunday, February 25, on both AMC and AMC+.

The series features the return of stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as the beloved characters Rick Grimes and Michonne from the original Walking Dead series following their separation and the subsequent finale.

In the footage above, we can see Michonne on her trek to find her husband Rick by heading north before being warned a giant horde lays in her wake there. We also see Rick in a largely run military base, keeping the perimeter safe by killing zombies. However, it appears both Rick and Miconne’s time outside has done some work on their psyche as folks question their purpose. Is it to kill or to die? Check out the video for the exciting bits.

“This highly anticipated show explores an epic love story between two characters navigating a changed world, separated by distance, an unstoppable force, and the echoes of their past selves,” according to the synopsis. “As Rick and Michonne confront a world shaped by a war against the dead and the living, questions arise about their connection, identity, and survival.”

The newest Walking Dead spinoff is executive-produced by showrunners Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath.

The original Walking Dead, which introduced both Lincoln and Gurira as Rick and Michonne, aired for 11 seasons on AMC. There have been quite a few spinoffs already, with ones focused on other TWD characters after the finale — Dead City with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Daryl Dixon starring Norman Reedus, with Melissa McBride now joining him for The Book of Carol — both renewed for second seasons.

Although the new series, which was announced at San Deigo Comic-Con 2022, will finally continue the journey of Rick Grimes and Michonne, the series was originally said to be one of several stand-alone films starring Lincoln back when he originally left the show.