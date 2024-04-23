‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Wednesday - Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers
Wednesday

It’s almost time to return to Nevermore Academy for Wednesday‘s second season as the Netflix series gets back to work. While it’s been nearly two years since fans were introduced to Jenna Ortega‘s spin on the titular Addams Family daughter, the fervor around the Tim Burton-produced project remains high.

In anticipation of the show’s long-awaited return, we’re breaking down everything we know about Season 2 so far from casting to production details and everything in between.

Who Stars in Wednesday Season 2?

Thandiwe Newton and Steve Buscemi join 'Wednesday' Season 2

Thandiwe Newton and Steve Buscemi (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images; Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Ortega is set to reprise her titular role, but regarding other returning cast members, no official statements have been made. However, we’re hopeful her onscreen family including Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and Fred Armisen will be back with other key cast members such as Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday, among others.

As for new recruits, Variety reports that Thandiwe Newton will star in the second season in a role that is yet to be revealed. She’ll reportedly join fellow Season 2 newbie Steve Buscemi, whose role is also under wraps at this time.

What is Wednesday Season 2’s Production Status?

Season 2 was meant to begin production in mid-2023 until the strikes caused a delay. But shooting is expected to begin in Ireland this April. The production is run by creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who executive produce the show with Burton, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Premiere?

No premiere date is currently set for Wednesday‘s second season, and with shooting yet to commence, it’s unclear just how quickly things can come together behind the scenes.

What Will Wednesday Season 2 Be About?

No official logline has been released at this time but as fans of the series will recall, Season 1 concluded with Wednesday heading home for the summer after her first year at Nevermore as she received mysterious and threatening text messages from an unknown sender. Will she be swept up in another murder mystery? Only time will tell.

