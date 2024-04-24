‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Donnie Wahlberg & Bridget Moynahan Address Show’s ‘Sad’ Ending
Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan are upset to see the long-running CBS series Blue Bloods go. In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on April 23, Wahlberg and Moynahan shared a clip from the final season that is currently airing, featuring a scene with the Reagans at their weekly Sunday dinner.
It was announced in November that 14-season show would be ending in 2024.
Drew Barrymore asked the two how they’re feeling about the 14-year-long run coming to an end.
“I think everybody’s really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?” she posed.
“More upset and sad,” said Wahlberg.
Co-host Ross Matthews followed up by asking what it feels like to say goodbye to their characters. Moynahan responded that it was like saying goodbye to “family.”
“I think it’s more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters,” said the actress. “We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew’s been with us for 14 years, so we’ve been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We’ve been through it all with each other.”
In March, according to Hollywood Reporter‘s sources, the procedural drama was renewed for Season 14 following a 25 percent pay cut by cast and producers, despite its performance as CBS’s #1 show in the 10/9c slot since 2010. The final season of Blue Bloods is split into two parts, 10 episodes airing this spring and 8 in the fall.
The procedural drama also stars Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star. Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman, and Dan Truly serve as executive producers.
Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS