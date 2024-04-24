‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Donnie Wahlberg & Bridget Moynahan Address Show’s ‘Sad’ Ending

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses” – Danny and Baez team up with Danny’s old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city’s rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault, on the 13th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano guest star. Pictured: Tony Terraciano as Jack Reagan, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, and Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan are upset to see the long-running CBS series Blue Bloods go. In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on April 23, Wahlberg and Moynahan shared a clip from the final season that is currently airing, featuring a scene with the Reagans at their weekly Sunday dinner.

It was announced in November that 14-season show would be ending in 2024.

Drew Barrymore asked the two how they’re feeling about the 14-year-long run coming to an end.

“I think everybody’s really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?” she posed.

“More upset and sad,” said Wahlberg.

Co-host Ross Matthews followed up by asking what it feels like to say goodbye to their characters. Moynahan responded that it was like saying goodbye to “family.”

“I think it’s more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters,” said the actress. “We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew’s been with us for 14 years, so we’ve been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We’ve been through it all with each other.”

In March, according to Hollywood Reporter‘s sources, the procedural drama was renewed for Season 14 following a 25 percent pay cut by cast and producers, despite its performance as CBS’s #1 show in the 10/9c slot since 2010. The final season of Blue Bloods is split into two parts, 10 episodes airing this spring and 8 in the fall.

The procedural drama also stars Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star. Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman, and Dan Truly serve as executive producers.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS