When Will ‘Abbott Elementary’s Final Season 3 Episodes Air?

Abbott Elementary‘s third season continues to unfold on ABC, but the rollout remains spotty as the show goes on a brief airing hiatus once more.

Yes, Abbott Elementary won’t air a new episode on Wednesday, April 24, but fans won’t have to wait too long for things to pick back up as the eleventh episode of Season 3, “Double Date,” is slated to broadcast on Wednesday, May 1, and will be followed-up one week later on May 8 with the episode, “Mother’s Day.”

The final two episodes airdates haven’t been confirmed by ABC at this time, but per IMDb, they’re scheduled to run in the succession of previous installments, airing May 15 and May 22, respectively. While we await those final two installments though, loglines for “Double Date,” and “Mother’s Day” are already out.

In “Double Date,” two teachers head out on a double date, but when they run into familiar bar patrons, it proves to be an unfortunate distraction.

Based on photos released for the installment, it appears that it will be Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) going out on the double date with guest stars Lana Condor and Karan Soni, in other words, don’t expect a Gregory-Janine (Quinta Brunson) date. Also in the episode, Ava’s (Janelle James) book club meeting turns into a debate about who would be the best post-apocalyptic leader.

In “Mother’s Day,” Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) is inviting Gregory to her family’s Mother’s Day brunch. Meanwhile, Jacob will struggle to organize a school field trip in the installment airing May 8. As far as what fans can anticipate, Janine will return to the Abbott mix after her time spent in the district, but only time will tell exactly what that looks like.

Stay tuned for more on Abbott Elementary as Season 3 continues on ABC, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing as the remaining episodes unfold.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 Returns, Wednesday, May 1, 9/8c, ABC