The ensemble for Starz‘s upcoming Outlander prequel spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood continues to expand as the show unveils casting for familiar characters and new additions.

In the latest round of reveals, Sadhbh Malin and Terence Rae join as Joscasta Cameron and Arch Bug, two characters who have made quite an impression on audiences over the flagship show’s run. As fans will recall, Jocasta is the feisty youngest child of the MacKenzie clan and sister to Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) mother, Ellen (Harriet Slater). The character is played by Maria Doyle Kennedy in the original series.

Meanwhile, Hugh Ross plays Arch Bug in Outlander, and he memorably made a move to acquire the lost Jacobite gold that had been hidden under Fraser’s Ridge in Season 7 but lost his wife in the process. He’s currently seeking revenge against Jamie and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) nephew Ian (John Bell), but in the prequel, Arch works as a bodyguard to Clan Grant.

Other cast additions include Sally Messham as Mrs. Fitz, Ellen’s maid at Castle Leoch and aunt to Murtagh (Rory Alexander), Alisa Davidson is set to portray Janet MacKenzie, the fifth and final Mackenzie sibling. Meanwhile, Annabelle Dowler has been cast as Lizbeth, the boss to Claire’s mother Julia (Hermione Corfield) in the War Department, and Harry Eaton has been cast as Private Charlton, a fellow soldier and friend to Claire’s father Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine).

As previously reported, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will chronicle the love stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents respectively, following Julia and Henry’s romance in World War I England and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen’s relationship in the 18th-century Scottish Highlands, long before their children would meet and fall in love.

Production on the 10-episode season of Blood of My Blood is currently underway in Scotland. Outlander rings in a very special milestone as the show celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer, and will continue to delight fans with the back eight episodes of its seventh season this November. Production on the flagship show’s 10-episode eighth and final season is currently taking place in Scotland at the same time as Blood of My Blood.

Stay tuned for more Outlander-related news as we approach the show’s November return and the to-be-determined premiere of Blood of My Blood.

Outlander, Season 7, Returns November 2024, Starz