The Fly Team on FBI: International is about to lose its leader, with Luke Kleintank, who has played Scott Forrester since the series premiere in 2021, exiting before the end of Season 3.

Kleintank’s final episode comes on May 7, meaning that there will be two Season 3 episodes (the finale airs May 21) without Scott. Will the team get a new, permanent leader in those, or will that have to wait for the (already picked up) Season 4? Could it be Teri Polo‘s so far undisclosed character? (She will be appearing in the last two episodes of the third season and could be back for the fourth.) Or could she be the bridge? We’ll have to wait and see.

But first, we have to see how International writes out Scott Forrester. Kleintank’s statement is all about his decision to leave and his thanks to the cast, crew, and fans and doesn’t even hint at whether he could return. So below, we’re taking a look at four ways Scott’s story could wrap up.

Scott’s Killed in the Line of Duty

An FBI show has done it before when the actor playing the team leader has left: Julian McMahon exited Most Wanted in Season 3, and Jess was killed in the line of duty. The entire Fly Team survived a pretty major explosion in their headquarters at the beginning of the season (after which Heida Reed‘s Jamie decided to transfer to the Washington field office). Maybe something will go wrong, and this time, they won’t be so lucky and they’ll lose one of their own.

And if the team is grieving, perhaps that could be used to explain why someone permanent isn’t brought in yet to take over as leader, if that isn’t going to happen until Season 4.

Scott Follows in Jamie’s Footsteps…and Reunites With Her

Maybe Scott takes a page out of Jamie’s book and decides to leave the Fly Team—and we find out he, too, is heading to the Washington field office and there may very well be hope for them to reunite. (We have to admit we did love that they were together, and maybe it could work out off-screen.)

Scott Chooses to Leave the Fly Team

Maybe Scott chooses to leave but not to follow Jamie. Maybe something goes wrong during a case and he takes the fall, resigning. Maybe he realizes he could be more useful somewhere else in the FBI, for some type of task force or even some long-term undercover operation. We have, after all, seen him undercover a few times this season already—that could be setting the stage for his exit.

Scott’s Exit Is Some Major Mystery

What if Scott goes missing in his final episode or leaves behind some sort of vague note to explain his absence, resulting in the team figuring out what’s going on for some sort of resolution that doesn’t require Kleintank’s onscreen presence?

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS