The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 finale hinted at the reunion to come for best friends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride). The promo for Season 2, now titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and set to premiere in 2024, teases the journey to find each other.

It was announced before the finale, as part of the show’s presence at New York Comic Con, that McBride will be a series regular in Season 2, reprising the role she played for 11 seasons on the original Walking Dead. “I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here,” McBride said in a statement regarding the news.

The Season 1 finale ended with Carol’s search for Daryl, and that continues in the promo as she follows the path we saw him take that eventually led him to France. As for Daryl, as he says in a voiceover, “I don’t know if this is the place I’m supposed to be. I’m thinking about all the people I left behind, wondering if they’re still thinking about me.”

The promo, which you can watch above, also shows The Resident‘s Manish Dayal as someone Carol encounters. “Would you give up everything to look for somebody you haven’t met?” he asks her.

“One of the first conversations I ever had with Melissa were, what are the places you think that Carol needs to go next?” showrunner David Zabel told TV Insider at a press conference after the New York Comic Con panel. “What are the things that are unresolved? What are the stories that feel like the next evolution of the character while being true to the character?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Reedus’ character after he washes ashore in France. The Book of Carol is currently in production in France (with a SAG waiver). In addition to Reedus and McBride, it stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney. Joining Zabel as executive producers are Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Season 2 Premiere, 2024, AMC