Golden Globes 2024 Watch Guide: Everything You Need to Know

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards kick off Sunday, January 7, and will honor the best and brightest that film and television have to offer.

The annual ceremony has had an interesting journey in recent years, going off air in 2022 as networks refused to broadcast the event after learning about the lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) voting pool. After some long-overdue changes, the Globes returned to TV in 2023 and will do so again in 2024 on CBS and Paramount+.

When it comes to the event, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about tuning in and much more below.

When & How to Watch

You can tune into the Golden Globe Awards on CBS beginning at 8 pm ET for the live broadcast, but in case you prefer to stream, your go-to spot will be Paramount+ as the platform streams the ceremony.

Who’s the Host?

Comedian Jo Koy takes over for last year’s host, Jerrod Carmichael. Viewers may recognize him from this summer’s Haunted Mansion or from his stand-up specials, among which include Jo Koy: Lights Out. He also appeared in over 100 episodes of Chelsea Lately.

Who’s Voting?

The winners are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an invited group of journalists; per the Globes’ site, the 300-member pool is comprised of votes from 75 countries. The percentage breakdown is 47 percent female, with 60 percent self-identifying as racially and ethically diverse, ranging from Latinx, Asian, and Black to Middle Eastern.

Nominees

The nominees for this year’s ceremony are major, with Succession and The Bear being among the most-nominated series alongside shows like BEEF, Barry, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and more. Additionally, films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, and more made the nominations. You can see the full list here.

Special Awards

The event also honors selected recipients with special awards, The Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. This year, the honors will not be broadcast, but the honorees receiving them offscreen include Ryan Murphy and Eddie Murphy, respectively. The Carol Burnett Award is given to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. As the man behind franchises like American Horror Story, it only seems fitting that Murphy would be the recipient this year.

Meanwhile, Murphy will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Again, these awards will not have air time, so don’t anticipate them within the broadcast.

Presenters

A few presenters for the Globes have been announced, including a mini Suits reunion for Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, who will be joined by Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Shameik Moore, and Simu Liu.

2024 Golden Globe Awards, Live, Sunday, January 7, 2024, CBS and Paramount+